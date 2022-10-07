Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Carter made his senior debut for Dragons in November 2020 and has played in 34 games for the region

URC: Benetton v Dragons (Sun) Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Sunday, 9 October Time: 14:45 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live, BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Ben Carter will become the second youngest player to captain the Dragons when he leads them for the first time at Benetton on Sunday.

Wales lock Carter, 21, takes the armband from rested Will Rowlands and is one of only five players to keep their place from the side which lost 19-20 against Sharks.

Full-back Angus O'Brien, wing Rio Dyer, centre Jack Dixon and hooker Elliott Dee also remain in the starting side.

Benetton make two changes and a switch.

Eduardo Padavanni who played on the wing in their 34-23 win over Scarlets moves to full-back and is replaced by Marcus Watson, while Tommaso Menoncello starts at centre having scored a try after coming off the bench last weekend.

Prop Rob Evans and centre Max Clark make their first starts for Dragons.

The bench could also see debuts for front row Rhodri Jones and ex-Scarlets centre Steff Hughes.

Benetton: Edoardo Padovani; Marcus Watson, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Ignacio Mendy; Tomas Albornoz, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt); Ivan Nemer, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Scott Scrafton, Federico Ruzza, Manuel Zuliani, Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Manuel Arroyo, Thomas Gallo, Tiziano Pasquali, Niccolò Cannone, Toa Halafihi, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Marco Zanon, Mattia Bellini.

Dragons RFC: Angus O'Brien; Rio Dyer, Max Clark, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser; JJ Hanrahan, Lewis Jones; Rob Evans, Elliot Dee, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Ben Carter (c), Sean Lonsdale, Ben Fry, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Rhodri Jones, Lloyd Fairbrother, Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Rhodri Williams, Sam Davies, Steff Hughes

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Andrea Piardi & Simone Boaretto (FIR)

TMO: Colin Stanley (IRFU).