Bristol Bears have signed forward Joe Batley from troubled Premiership side Worcester Warriors.

The 26-year-old - who can play at second and back row - returns to Ashton Gate with immediate effect.

"We are pleased to be able to bring him back into a club and system he knows and enjoys," said Bears boss Pat Lam.

"Joe has grown and developed massively during his time in Worcester, and I know he will add real value to our team going forward."

Batley is the latest Worcester player to sign with another club following the Warriors' financial collapse, which saw players and staff have their contracts terminated this week.

The financially stricken side have been suspended for the rest of the Premiership season and will be relegated from the top tier.

Versatile forward Batley came through Gloucester's academy before signing his first professional contract with the Bears in 2017, where he made 19 appearances for the club over three seasons.

Following a brief stint with Leicester Tigers he joined Worcester before the 2020-21 campaign.

Batley has also represented England at under-18 and under-20 level.