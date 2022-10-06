Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Players have started joining new clubs after being released from their Worcester contracts

Financially stricken Worcester Warriors have been suspended for the rest of the Premiership season and will be relegated from the top tier.

The decision was taken by the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) club financial viability group to give time to find an investor and the "best chance for a long-term sustainable future".

Worcester players and staff had their contracts terminated on Wednesday when part of the club was wound up.

The club can appeal their relegation.

To be successful, the Warriors would need to show there was no fault for the insolvency event.

As well having their Premiership campaign ended, the suspension sees them kicked out of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

"As the club no longer has staff and players on contract, and with many seeking alternative employment, the decision has been made to focus on how the club can be viable over the long term," the RFU said in a statement.

It added that the club's administrators, Begbies Traynor, "are in discussions with several potential investors and it is expected they will also be planning for long-term sustainability".

The RFU also said work is ongoing with an unnamed potential investor to ensure the University of Worcester Warriors women's team can continue competing in the Premier 15s for the remainder of the season.

