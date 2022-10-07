Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The women's Rugby World Cup is being held in the southern hemisphere for the first time

Rugby World Cup Host: New Zealand Dates: 8 October-12 November Coverage: Listen to home nations matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; follow live text commentaries of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Rugby World Cup begins in New Zealand on Saturday.

England, Scotland and Wales are all involved and there will be live commentary of their matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport website and app will have live text commentaries of home nations matches, with columns from England prop Shaunagh Brown and Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap.

There are three pools, with the top two teams from each pool and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

Here are all the fixtures and how you can follow them on the BBC. Please note that radio schedules are subject to change.

Saturday, 8 October

02:15 BST: South Africa v France - Eden Park, Auckland

04:45 BST: Fiji v England - Eden Park, Auckland. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

07:15 BST: Australia v New Zealand - Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, 9 October

00:45 BST: USA v Italy - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei

03:15 BST: Japan v Canada - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei

05:45 BST: Wales v Scotland - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday, 15 October

03:00 BST: Scotland v Australia - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

05:30 BST: USA v Japan - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei

08:00 BST: France v England - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sunday, 16 October

00:45 BST: Italy v Canada - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

03:15 BST: Wales v New Zealand - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

05:45 BST: Fiji v South Africa - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, 22 October

02:15 BST: Australia v Wales - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

04:45 BST: New Zealand v Scotland - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

07:15 BST: France v Fiji - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei

Sunday, 23 October

00:45 BST: Japan v Italy - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

03:15 BST: Canda v USA - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

05:45 BST: England v South Africa - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday, 29 October

04:30 BST: Quarter-final one - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei

07:30 BST: Quarter-final two - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei

Home nations quarter-finals will be on BBC Radio 5 Live, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sunday, 30 October

01:30 BST: Quarter-final three - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

03:30 GMT: Quarter-final four - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Home nations quarter-finals will be on BBC Radio 5 Live, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday, 5 November

03:30 GMT: Semi-final one - Eden Park, Auckland

06:30 GMT: Semi-final two - Eden Park, Auckland

Home nations semi-finals will be on BBC Radio 5 Live, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday, 12 November

03:30 GMT: Bronze final - Eden Park, Auckland

06:30 GMT: Final - Eden Park, Auckland. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.