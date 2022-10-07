Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Mack Hansen and David Hawkshaw combine to halt the progress of Jack O'Donoghue

United Rugby Championship - Connacht v Munster Connacht (5) 20 Tries: Hansen, Bealham, Boyle Con: Fitzgerald Pen: Fitzgerald Munster (8) 11 Tries: Campbell Pens: Healy 2

Connacht crowned their first appearance on the Sportsground's new 4G pitch with a dogged 20-11 United Rugby Championship derby win over Munster.

Mack Hansen crossed for Connacht and Patrick Campbell went over for Munster as the visitors led 8-5 at half-time.

Finlay Bealham's unconverted try and Paul Boyle's late score helped ensure that the westerners tasted victory for the first time this season.

Conor Fitzgerald kicked five points for Connacht and Ben Healy six for Munster.

Connacht won two early scrum penalties on the all-weather surface before Jack Carty's long skip pass sent Hansen scampering over in the seventh minute.

The near post denied a slightly rusty Carty from the conversion and a subsequent penalty. His opposite number Healy kicked the ball dead as Munster struggled to get going.

However, at the start of the second quarter, Munster's lineout maul put the try-line within reach. Campbell's diving finish in the left corner came from a looping Healy pass.

It remained 5-5 with defences on top, Oisin Dowling stealing two Munster lineouts and Tadhg Beirne picking off two turnover penalties.

Dave Kilcoyne marched the visitors forward from a deflected Peter O'Mahony kick. Connacht infringed on the edge of their 22 and Healy gave his side a three-point interval lead.

Munster were rewarded for their pragmatic approach with a second Healy penalty early on the restart.

Although replacement Jeremy Loughman steadied Munster's scrum, they were still second best in the lineout. A brilliant Fitzgerald kick set up the bulldozing drive that delivered Bealham's TMO-confirmed try.

Carty's frustration grew as he missed a second conversion. He passed the kicking duties to full-back Fitzgerald, who punished Beirne for going off his feet on the hour mark.

Quick hands released Hansen to set up a promising spell for Connacht. Munster repelled them but could not avoid a third defeat in four games.

There was no stopping Boyle from a close-in ruck on 78 minutes after the maul was again the ideal launchpad. Fitzgerald converted with aplomb.

Connacht: Fitzgerald; Porch, Ralston, Hawkshaw, Hansen; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Thornbury, Dowling; Hurley-Langton, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Stewart, Dooley, Aungier, N. Murray, J. Murphy, C. Reilly, Daly, Boyle.

Munster: Carbery; Phillips, Fekitoa, Goggin, Campbell; Healy, Murray; Kilcoyne, N. Scannell, Knox; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Donoghue, O'Mahony, G. Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, Loughman, Archer, Edogbo, O'Sullivan, Casey, R. Scannell, Gibbons.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).