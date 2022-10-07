Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

United Rugby Championship Edinburgh: (5) 19 Tries: Mata, D Graham, Muncaster Cons: Boffelli 2 Emirates Lions: (5) 22 Tries: Coetzee, Van Wyk, Horn Pen: Lombard Cons: Lombard 2

Edinburgh suffered an agonising home defeat by Emirates Lions thanks to Gianni Lombard's late penalty.

The home side had led throughout thanks to tries from Bill Mata, Darcy Graham and Ben Muncaster.

But the visitors responded like for like thanks to touch downs from Andries Coetzee, Henco Van Wyk and Fracke Horn.

And Lions inflicted a third straight United Rugby Championship loss against South African opponents as Lombardi put them ahead for the first time.

More to follow.