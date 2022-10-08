Emerging Ireland Tour: Ulster quartet named for Cheetahs contest
|Toyota Cheetahs v Emerging Ireland
|Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Sunday, 9 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST
|Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website
Ulster players Stewart Moore, Robert Baloucoune, Nathan Doak and Tom Stewart will start in Emerging Ireland's final tour game against the Cheetahs.
Coach Simon Easterby has largely reverted to the team that hammered the Griquas in the tour opener.
He made 14 changes for the second match as the Irish edged a 28-24 victory over the Pumas.
Sunday's starting side is totally changed from that game as it has 12 men who started against the Griquas.
The only changes from the opener see Leinster prop Michael Milne and Munster back row John Hodnett handed first tour starts as they take over from Munster's Josh Wycherley and Leinster's Scott Penny, while the other alternation has Connacht's Cian Prendergast replacing Ulster's David McCann.
Leinster's Max Deegan resumes the captaincy role that he undertook against the Griquas while Ulster's Doak is reunited in the half-backs with Munster's Jack Crowley.
Wycherley is named on a bench that includes Ulster's Jake Flannery.
Emerging Ireland: S Daly (Munster); C Nash (Munster), J Osbourne (Leinster), S Moore (Ulster); R Baloucoune (Ulster); J Crowley (Munster), N Doak (Ulster); M Milne (Ulster), T Stewart (Ulster), T Clarkson (Leinster); J McCarthy (Leinster), T Ahern (Munster); C Prendergast (Connacht), J Hodnett (Munster), M Deegan (Leinster).
Replacements: D Barron (Munster), J Wycherley (Munster), R Salanoa (Munster), B Deeny (Leinster), J Culhane (Leinster), B Murphy (Leinster), J Flannery (Ulster), C Mullins (Connacht)
