Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results, 8 October, 2022

Indigo Premiership Group

Carmarthen Quins 28 - 27 Llanelli

Merthyr 35 - 14 Swansea

Newport P - P Bridgend

Pontypridd 18 - 33 Aberavon

RGC 21 - 25 Cardiff

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed 48 - 8 Maesteg Quins

Bedwas 47 - 23 Cardiff Met

Glamorgan Wanderers 32 - 12 Ystalyfera

Narberth 21 - 13 Beddau

Tata Steel P - P Pontypool

Trebanos 15 - 43 Neath

Ystrad Rhondda 15 - 12 Cross Keys

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon 21 - 8 Penallta

Dowlais 19 - 27 Bedlinog

Monmouth 24 - 24 Risca

Nelson 27 - 0 Brynmawr

Newbridge 33 - 8 Blaenavon

Pontypool United 29 - 20 Senghenydd

Division 1 East Central

Cambrian Welfare 12 - 25 St Peters

Mountain Ash 41 - 17 St Josephs

Porth Harlequins 12 - 33 Rumney

Rhiwbina 5 - 62 Treorchy

Rhydyfelin 25 - 31 Dinas Powys

Ynysybwl 5 - 27 Barry

Division 1 North

Bala 18 - 22 Caernarfon

Bethesda 13 - 43 Llandudno

COBRA 23 - 32 Ruthin

Dolgellau 25 - 17 Dinbych

Llangefni 5 - 62 Nant Conwy

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford 15 - 20 Kenfig Hill

Birchgrove 36 - 18 Nantyffyllon

Brynamman 19 - 20 Bridgend Athletic

Glynneath P - P Skewen

Tondu 32 - 24 Dunvant

Waunarlwydd 33 - 38 Bonymaen

Division 1 West

Felinfoel 13 - 13 Aberystwyth

Gorseinon 23 - 28 Newcastle Emlyn

Gowerton 23 - 25 Crymych

Llangennech 39 - 11 Llanelli Wanderers

Pembroke 12 - 29 Penclawdd

Yr Hendy 64 - 35 Whitland

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 34 - 10 Cwmbran

Blackwood 17 - 21 Caldicot

Oakdale P - P Croesyceiliog

Pill Harriers 27 - 22 Newport HSOB

Talywain P - P Ynysddu

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare 35 - 0 Abercwmboi

Cowbridge 61 - 12 Gilfach Goch

Llanishen 18 - 22 Caerphilly

Llantwit Fardre 19 - 31 Cilfynydd

Taffs Well 24 - 31 Llantrisant

Treharris 9 - 11 Abercynon

Division 2 North

Abergele 21 - 12 Shotton Steel

Bangor P - P Nant Conwy II

Colwyn Bay 19 - 10 Rhyl & District

Mold 14 - 17 Wrexham

Newtown 18 - 20 Welshpool

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports 15 - 14 Porthcawl

Heol y Cyw 31 - 17 Pencoed

Morriston 64 - 17 Maesteg Celtic

Pyle 29 - 57 Builth Wells

Ystradgynlais 26 - 17 Resolven

Division 2 West

Fishguard 19 - 20 Nantgaredig

Kidwelly 27 - 26 Tenby United

Loughor 41 - 12 Pontyberem

Milford Haven 6 - 27 Pontarddulais

Mumbles 27 - 12 Carmarthen Athletic

Tycroes 17 - 28 Burry Port

Division 3 East

Abercarn 27 - 22 Machen

Abertysswg 27 - 36 Abertillery B G

Llanhilleth 35 - 5 Tredegar Ironsides

Rhymney 17 - 10 Garndiffaith

RTB Ebbw Vale 20 - 17 Blaina

Division 3 East Central

Cardiff Quins 5 - 75 Llanharan

Fairwater 13 - 6 Tylorstown

Old Illtydians P - P Pentyrch

Penygraig 15 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Pontyclun 24 - 5 Canton

St Albans 29 - 44 Penarth

Division 3 North East

Bala II 10 - 26 Bro Gwernant

COBRA II 0 - 10 Machynlleth

Mold II 27 - 8 Wrexham II

Rhosllanerchrugog 21 - 22 Dinbych II

Division 3 North West

Caernarfon II 15 - 16 Pwllheli II

Holyhead P - P Llangefni II

Menai Bridge 52 - 17 Bethesda II

Rhyl & District II P - P Llandudno II

Division 3 West Central

Cwmgors 17 - 36 Cwmafan

Cwmllynfell 19 - 17 Abercrave

Swansea Uplands 28 - 0 Nantymoel

Taibach P - P Bryncoch

Tonmawr 27 - 19 Baglan

Vardre 34 - 27 Aberavon Green Stars

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 36 - 20 Cardigan

Laugharne P - P Llanybydder

Neyland 24 - 41 Haverfordwest

Pembroke Dock Quins 12 - 55 Lampeter Town

St Davids 45 - 15 Llangwm

Tregaron 0 - 69 St Clears

Division 3 West B

Amman United 18 - 9 Cefneithin

Betws 33 - 7 Bynea

Furnace United 69 - 5 Llandybie

Llandeilo 26 - 25 Penygroes

Trimsaran 38 - 17 Llangadog

Tumble 25 - 26 New Dock Stars

Division 4 East

Fleur De Lys P - P Bedwellty

Hafodyrynys 5 - 38 Chepstow

Nantyglo P - P St Julians HSOB

New Tredegar 17 - 13 New Panteg

Trinant P - P Newport Saracens

Whitehead 45 - 0 Blackwood Stars

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely 33 - 10 Wattstown

Cefn Coed 9 - 15 Ynysowen

Gwernyfed 32 - 24 Llantwit Major

Old Penarthians 5 - 36 Llandaff

Tonyrefail 14 - 17 Treherbert

Division 4 West Central

Briton Ferry 7 - 41 Neath Athletic

Bryncethin 52 - 14 Alltwen

Crynant 7 - 15 Maesteg

Glais P - P Penlan

Glyncorrwg P - P Cefn Cribwr

Division 5 East

Beaufort 48 - 8 Brynithel

Crumlin 31 - 22 Pontllanfraith

Division 5 East Central

Llandrindod Wells 32 - 7 Cardiff Internationals

Ogmore Vale P - P Ferndale

Pontycymmer 15 - 14 Brackla

Tref y Clawdd 14 - 6 Cardiff Saracens

Whitchurch 20 - 17 Sully Sports

Division 5 West Central

Fall Bay 17 - 45 Tonna

Pantyffynnon 19 - 71 South Gower

Penybanc 17 - 47 Rhigos

Pontardawe 35 - 13 Cwmtwrch

Pontyates 34 - 29 Cwmgwrach

Seven Sisters P - P Banwen

Division 6 East

Abersychan 42 - 19 Hartridge

Forgeside 52 - 7 Girling

Magor 31 - 23 Old Tyleryan

West Mon P - P Cwmcarn United

Championship

Burry Port P - P Llantwit Fardre

Senghenydd 10 - 57 Seven Sisters

Ynysddu 19 - 20 Pencoed

WRU Womens Bowl

Porth Harlequins 5 - 39 Blackwood

