Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 8 October, 2022
Indigo Premiership Group
Carmarthen Quins 28 - 27 Llanelli
Merthyr 35 - 14 Swansea
Newport P - P Bridgend
Pontypridd 18 - 33 Aberavon
RGC 21 - 25 Cardiff
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed 48 - 8 Maesteg Quins
Bedwas 47 - 23 Cardiff Met
Glamorgan Wanderers 32 - 12 Ystalyfera
Narberth 21 - 13 Beddau
Tata Steel P - P Pontypool
Trebanos 15 - 43 Neath
Ystrad Rhondda 15 - 12 Cross Keys
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon 21 - 8 Penallta
Dowlais 19 - 27 Bedlinog
Monmouth 24 - 24 Risca
Nelson 27 - 0 Brynmawr
Newbridge 33 - 8 Blaenavon
Pontypool United 29 - 20 Senghenydd
Division 1 East Central
Cambrian Welfare 12 - 25 St Peters
Mountain Ash 41 - 17 St Josephs
Porth Harlequins 12 - 33 Rumney
Rhiwbina 5 - 62 Treorchy
Rhydyfelin 25 - 31 Dinas Powys
Ynysybwl 5 - 27 Barry
Division 1 North
Bala 18 - 22 Caernarfon
Bethesda 13 - 43 Llandudno
COBRA 23 - 32 Ruthin
Dolgellau 25 - 17 Dinbych
Llangefni 5 - 62 Nant Conwy
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford 15 - 20 Kenfig Hill
Birchgrove 36 - 18 Nantyffyllon
Brynamman 19 - 20 Bridgend Athletic
Glynneath P - P Skewen
Tondu 32 - 24 Dunvant
Waunarlwydd 33 - 38 Bonymaen
Division 1 West
Felinfoel 13 - 13 Aberystwyth
Gorseinon 23 - 28 Newcastle Emlyn
Gowerton 23 - 25 Crymych
Llangennech 39 - 11 Llanelli Wanderers
Pembroke 12 - 29 Penclawdd
Yr Hendy 64 - 35 Whitland
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 34 - 10 Cwmbran
Blackwood 17 - 21 Caldicot
Oakdale P - P Croesyceiliog
Pill Harriers 27 - 22 Newport HSOB
Talywain P - P Ynysddu
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare 35 - 0 Abercwmboi
Cowbridge 61 - 12 Gilfach Goch
Llanishen 18 - 22 Caerphilly
Llantwit Fardre 19 - 31 Cilfynydd
Taffs Well 24 - 31 Llantrisant
Treharris 9 - 11 Abercynon
Division 2 North
Abergele 21 - 12 Shotton Steel
Bangor P - P Nant Conwy II
Colwyn Bay 19 - 10 Rhyl & District
Mold 14 - 17 Wrexham
Newtown 18 - 20 Welshpool
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports 15 - 14 Porthcawl
Heol y Cyw 31 - 17 Pencoed
Morriston 64 - 17 Maesteg Celtic
Pyle 29 - 57 Builth Wells
Ystradgynlais 26 - 17 Resolven
Division 2 West
Fishguard 19 - 20 Nantgaredig
Kidwelly 27 - 26 Tenby United
Loughor 41 - 12 Pontyberem
Milford Haven 6 - 27 Pontarddulais
Mumbles 27 - 12 Carmarthen Athletic
Tycroes 17 - 28 Burry Port
Division 3 East
Abercarn 27 - 22 Machen
Abertysswg 27 - 36 Abertillery B G
Llanhilleth 35 - 5 Tredegar Ironsides
Rhymney 17 - 10 Garndiffaith
RTB Ebbw Vale 20 - 17 Blaina
Division 3 East Central
Cardiff Quins 5 - 75 Llanharan
Fairwater 13 - 6 Tylorstown
Old Illtydians P - P Pentyrch
Penygraig 15 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Pontyclun 24 - 5 Canton
St Albans 29 - 44 Penarth
Division 3 North East
Bala II 10 - 26 Bro Gwernant
COBRA II 0 - 10 Machynlleth
Mold II 27 - 8 Wrexham II
Rhosllanerchrugog 21 - 22 Dinbych II
Division 3 North West
Caernarfon II 15 - 16 Pwllheli II
Holyhead P - P Llangefni II
Menai Bridge 52 - 17 Bethesda II
Rhyl & District II P - P Llandudno II
Division 3 West Central
Cwmgors 17 - 36 Cwmafan
Cwmllynfell 19 - 17 Abercrave
Swansea Uplands 28 - 0 Nantymoel
Taibach P - P Bryncoch
Tonmawr 27 - 19 Baglan
Vardre 34 - 27 Aberavon Green Stars
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 36 - 20 Cardigan
Laugharne P - P Llanybydder
Neyland 24 - 41 Haverfordwest
Pembroke Dock Quins 12 - 55 Lampeter Town
St Davids 45 - 15 Llangwm
Tregaron 0 - 69 St Clears
Division 3 West B
Amman United 18 - 9 Cefneithin
Betws 33 - 7 Bynea
Furnace United 69 - 5 Llandybie
Llandeilo 26 - 25 Penygroes
Trimsaran 38 - 17 Llangadog
Tumble 25 - 26 New Dock Stars
Division 4 East
Fleur De Lys P - P Bedwellty
Hafodyrynys 5 - 38 Chepstow
Nantyglo P - P St Julians HSOB
New Tredegar 17 - 13 New Panteg
Trinant P - P Newport Saracens
Whitehead 45 - 0 Blackwood Stars
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely 33 - 10 Wattstown
Cefn Coed 9 - 15 Ynysowen
Gwernyfed 32 - 24 Llantwit Major
Old Penarthians 5 - 36 Llandaff
Tonyrefail 14 - 17 Treherbert
Division 4 West Central
Briton Ferry 7 - 41 Neath Athletic
Bryncethin 52 - 14 Alltwen
Crynant 7 - 15 Maesteg
Glais P - P Penlan
Glyncorrwg P - P Cefn Cribwr
Division 5 East
Beaufort 48 - 8 Brynithel
Crumlin 31 - 22 Pontllanfraith
Division 5 East Central
Llandrindod Wells 32 - 7 Cardiff Internationals
Ogmore Vale P - P Ferndale
Pontycymmer 15 - 14 Brackla
Tref y Clawdd 14 - 6 Cardiff Saracens
Whitchurch 20 - 17 Sully Sports
Division 5 West Central
Fall Bay 17 - 45 Tonna
Pantyffynnon 19 - 71 South Gower
Penybanc 17 - 47 Rhigos
Pontardawe 35 - 13 Cwmtwrch
Pontyates 34 - 29 Cwmgwrach
Seven Sisters P - P Banwen
Division 6 East
Abersychan 42 - 19 Hartridge
Forgeside 52 - 7 Girling
Magor 31 - 23 Old Tyleryan
West Mon P - P Cwmcarn United
Championship
Burry Port P - P Llantwit Fardre
Senghenydd 10 - 57 Seven Sisters
Ynysddu 19 - 20 Pencoed
WRU Womens Bowl
Porth Harlequins 5 - 39 Blackwood