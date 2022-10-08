Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

George Horne scored Glasgow's bonus-point try and impressed with the boot

URC: Glasgow Warriors v Bulls Glasgow Warriors (28) 35 Tries: M Fagerson, Cancelliere, Cummings, Horne, McKay Cons: Horne 5 Bulls (7) 21 Tries: Arendse, Du Plessis, Swanepoel Cons: C Smith 2, Steyn

Glasgow Warriors secured their second United Rugby Championship of the season with an emphatic 35-21 defeat of Bulls.

Matt Fagerson and Sebastian Cancelliere crossed for Glasgow before Kurt-Lee Arendse replied for Bulls.

Scott Cummings and George Horne went over to ensure a bonus point for Warriors before half-time.

Josh McKay added another score and Horne maintained his perfect conversion record before Bismark du Plessis and Janko Swanepoel added to Bulls' tally.

Glasgow, having lost two of their opening three fixtures, were on the front foot early on and Matt Fagerson powered over after some organised phase rugby off the back of a line-out.

And the hosts impressed with their second score. Sione Tuipulotu stepped inside Walt Steenkamp and found Richie Gray, who popped the ball on to Fraser Brown. The hooker recognised the speed of Cancelliere outside him and the winger did the rest.

Bulls were shaken but a Glasgow error allowed them back into proceedings. Possession slipped from the hosts' grasp and Arendse raced away to score.

Glasgow were unflustered, though, and Cummings dived over from close range and Horne's third conversion restored the 14-point lead.

The TMO was then called into action after Tom Jordan's attempted clearance was charged down and grounded under the posts by Ruan Nortje. The judgement was that a Bulls player had pulled Zander Fagerson's scrum cap off in the build-up.

And Warriors were soon adding to their lead as Horne meandered right from a central position and squeezed the ball over the line.

Franco Smith's side were not satisfied and McKay slalomed in from right to gallop over for try number five, Horne kicking his fifth successful conversion.

Bulls' Elrigh Louw and Horne were both sin-binned after the pair grappled on the deck and the visitors got their second try after going through the phases for hooker Du Plessis to touch down.

Glasgow rode out some further Bulls pressure and were denied a sixth try after Cancelliere grounded off Tom Jordan's clever kicks forward, an earlier infringement dampening the home crowd's cheers.

The visitors kept going in search of a possible losing bonus point but only got one of the two tries they needed, replacement Swanepoel finishing from a Marcel Coetzee offload.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith told Premier Sports: "It was a good win. Matching them physically was important, so I'm delighted.

"We were clinical and we enjoyed the ball-in-hand approach. Our team culture and the structure that's in place to involve everybody is very good. I'm excited to take the next step in the weeks coming."

Glasgow Warriors: McKay, Cancelliere, Tuipulotu, Johnson, Forbes, Jordan, G Horne, Bhatti, F Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, G Brown, Gordon, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Price for Forbes (56), Miotti for Jordan (66), Kebble for Bhatti (64), Turner for F Brown (53), Sordoni for Z. Fagerson (64), Du Preez for Cummings (74), Manjezi for Gray (53), Wilson for G Brown (66). Sin Bin: G Horne (54).

Bulls: K Arendse, Hendricks, Mapoe, Kriel, Gans, C Smith, Z Burger, Steenekamp, Wessels, Klopper, W Steenkamp, Nortje, Coetzee, van Staden, Louw.

Replacements: Simelane for Hendricks (71), Steyn for C Smith (68), Papier for Z Burger (53), Matanzima for Steenekamp (53), Du Plessis for Wessels (53), M Smith for Klopper (53), Swanepoel for W Steenkamp (66), Ludwig for Louw (66). Sin Bin: Louw (54).