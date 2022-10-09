Scotland will "put in the fight to come back better" against Australia next weekend after the "heartbreak" of World Cup defeat to Wales, insists captain Rachel Malcolm.

Wales secured an 18-15 victory with an 84th-minute penalty in Whangarei, New Zealand.

"We are all so passionate about performing and achieving for our country and to come up just a little bit short in such dramatic fashion is nothing short of heartbreak," Malcolm told BBC Wales.

Scotland, who trailed 15-5 at half-time, outscored Wales three tries to two but missed all of their conversion attempts.

Megan Gaffney's second touchdown of the game on 78 minutes appeared to have earned a draw but Wales piled on the pressure to win a penalty, knocked over by Keira Bevan.

Scotland take on Australia on Saturday and will be big underdogs against the side that lost their opener 41-17 to New Zealand.

"I know this group and we will rally round each other and we will put in the fight to come back better next week," said Malcolm.

"I can't fault that second half, the attitude to come back out and fight for every inch was inspiring for me. But we've got to take points when we've got that pressure and I think that was the story of the game.

"The way we defended in those last minutes was incredible and Wales did extremely well just to be patient and wait for a mistake, which did ultimately come. And they showed incredible nerve to get that penalty and the game.

"It could have gone either way right at the end and it's just unfortunate we were on the wrong end of it.

"We showed what we can do in parts. It's about doing that consistently for 80 minutes. We know Australia will be a massive challenge but it's about putting everything we have into that game."