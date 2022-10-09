Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Injuries prevented Ashton winning a Wales cap after he was named in squads in 2017 and 2018

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt will have ankle surgery and expects to be out for about eight weeks.

He returned in September after 18 months out with a knee injury which he picked up while on European action in April 2021.

The 27-year-old suffered the latest blow as Dragons lost 20-19 to Sharks on Saturday, 1 October.

"Hopefully it'll be no more than eight weeks, but my bad luck's going to have to run out soon," Hewitt told Scrum V.

However, Hewitt explained the timing of the surgery is to coincide with Wales' autumn internationals, when the Dragons have only one United Rugby Championship, at South African side Lions on 27 November.

He added: "It was sort of 50-50 whether I got it operated on and with the international break in the season, the physios and myself decided it would probably be wise to make sure we went with the safer option of operating on it.

"So I'm booked in on Monday to get it sorted out.

"But I won't be out for too long and won't miss many games, as I said, with the break in the season."