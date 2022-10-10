Robin Wedlake's last-gasp try ensured a third win of the season for Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle says there is "a lot of work to be done" despite his side's late 15-13 win over Ampthill in the Championship.

Robin Wedlake's 80th-minute try saw the hosts overturn a 10-3 first-half deficit to consolidate seventh place.

Ben Cambriani and Matt Gallagher crossed for the visitors, with Will Crane responding before the break.

"We will not paper over cracks. We've got the week off, so let's go away and think about where we're at," he said.

"When we come back we've got two games left in the league and then into the cup period, that's a massive development period for us.

"There's a lot of work to be done, you've got to be careful as coach how you balance that, getting the energy right for the weekend.

"But what I'd say this week is they had a relatively light week, especially the back end of the week, and I expect more energy on a Sunday."

Cattle hopes his side will learn from the errors made in the game with Ampthill as they go forward into the season trying to play an exciting brand of rugby.

"It's sticking to the system and the game plan, and if you're not doing that you're going off one-off runners, and that plays into Ampthill's hands," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"That last bit of play we had was the one that we stayed relatively within our attacking shape.

"I think if you look at this league there's a lot of teams in our position with the turnover of players, it depends what kind of game plan (you have), you can go limited and safe and hog the ball.

"But we want to provide a product that's good to watch here, but that comes with a bit of pain unfortunately in terms of skill errors."