Madigan was making his first start of the season in Belfast on Saturday

Ulster fly-half Ian Madigan will have an MRI scan on the left knee injury sustained during Saturday's win over Ospreys.

The Ireland international was making his first appearance of the season, but was forced off at half-time.

Prop Marty Moore suffered a concussion in the same game and is set to miss this weekend's game against the Lions.

Kieran Treadwell will also miss the match in Johannesburg having picked up a chest wall injury in training.

Ulster travel to South Africa on Tuesday before facing the Lions and the Sharks in consecutive weeks.

The Irish province sit second in the United Rugby Championship table after four matches, but will need to break new ground if they are to remain near the top in two weeks' time having yet to win a URC game in South Africa.