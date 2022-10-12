Baloucoune started for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas and the Cheetahs

Robert Baloucoune hopes to use coaching advice from the Emerging Ireland tour to establish himself as a regular in the country's senior set-up.

The Ulster wing has won two Ireland caps, but injury and in-form players have limited his international chances.

He started two of Emerging's three games in South Africa having missed the senior side's summer tour of New Zealand due to a hip injury.

He said he would "try to get back into the Irish squad".

"That was a big reason why I was on this tour," the 25-year-old reflected on this week's Ulster Rugby Show.

"I've just listened to what the coaches want from me, trying to get off my wing more and bring that into matches and training as much as possible.

"Getting as many games as I can, a run of form in matches and, as a long-term goal, I'll hopefully try and get myself back into the Irish squad as well."

The Ulster wing's most recent senior Ireland appearance came against Argentina last November

A scintillating debut try against the USA in 2021 saw Baloucoune burst on to the international scene, but he has only added one further cap - against Argentina in the autumn internationals - since.

An impressive run of form led many to tip the Ulster wing for a start in Ireland's most recent Six Nations campaign, but Connacht's Mack Hansen would prove to be the breakout star among the backs having impressed all tournament after making his debut in the opener against Wales.

Baloucoune was among the players called up for the Emerging Ireland tour, which gave the senior coaches a chance to take a closer look at some of the young and inexperienced players hoping to put themselves in the frame with next year's World Cup on the horizon.

"The biggest point [from the coaches] is just trying to get more involvements," said the Enniskillen man.

"Trying to get myself involved as much as possible throughout games and then just back my ability to beat a defender or use my speed in defence to catch players as well."

Hear from Ulster players Robert Baloucoune, Tom Stewart and Nick Timoney on The Ulster Rugby Show on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 23:15 BST on Thursday.