Scotland lost to Wales in a dramatic finish last week

Scotland must rouse themselves from the gut-wrenching defeat by Wales that opened their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign.

Six days on from the heartbreak in Whangarei, Bryan Easson's side face Australia, ranked three places above them, on Saturday.

The Wallaroos gave host nation New Zealand a scare in the competition's curtain-raiser and know they must beat Scotland and Wales to guarantee qualification for the knockout phase.

For Scotland, it is win or bust.

What happened last weekend?

Another instalment to the litany of close calls between Scotland and Wales. Another nerve-shredding finale. Another Scottish defeat, horrifically hard to stomach.

Scotland trailed 15-5 with 65 minutes gone, battering away at the Welsh line again and again, before Megan Gaffney sped in at the left corner.

Wales roared back and should have killed the game when they scorched to within a metre of the Scotland line. Easson's team held firm and levelled the scores in the dying minutes through another fine Gaffney finish on the left.

Helen Nelson dragged both conversions wide.

When Scotland infringed after a series of Welsh phases five minutes into the red, Keira Bevan stepped up to slot the penalty that may yet prove fatal to the Scottish campaign.

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm, who made a tournament-high 24 tackles, said: "I know this group and we will rally round each other and we will put in the fight to come back better next week.

"We showed what we can do in parts. It's about doing that consistently for 80 minutes. We know Australia will be a massive challenge, but it's about putting everything we have into that game."

The challenge ahead

Australia went close to beating hosts New Zealand

Australia gave New Zealand - one of the dominant forces in the women's game - an almighty scare in the tournament opener.

The Wallaroos led 17-0 at half-time before the hosts replied with 41 unanswered points after the break, with flying teenage wing Bienne Terita scoring two of their three tries as she burnished her reputation as a star in the making.

The 19-year-old is a sevens convert already proving her finishing acumen on the top XVs stage. This was just her second Test - and second against the Black Ferns - and her try tally stands at four.

Australia have numerous big names in their ranks, including flanker Shannon Parry and the versatile Sharni Williams, the latter having just helped her country claim the Rugby World Cup Sevens crown.

On the face of it, Jay Tregonning's side are not in great form, with Saturday's loss their seventh in the row.

However, four of those have come against mighty New Zealand. Australia will be heavy favourites against the Scots.