Tom Collins scored two tries in Northampton's Premiership Rugby Cup win over Harlequins

Premiership Rugby Cup Northampton (42) 49 Tries: Sylvester, Scott-Young, Collins 2, Hendy, Lockett, James Cons: J. Grayson 4, Matavesi 3 Harlequins (19) 29 Tries: Cleaves, Oresanya 2, Edwards 2 Cons: Edwards 2

Northampton ran in seven tries to ease to victory over Harlequins and go top of Pool C in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Cassius Cleaves gave Quins an early lead but Saints then took charge.

Tom Collins scored twice and Kayde Sylvester, Angus Scott-Young, George Hendy and Tom Lockett also touched down as Saints led 42-19 at half-time.

Tom James added their seventh try, while Conor Oresanya and Will Edwards both scored twice for Quins to give the scoreline some respectability.

Northampton, who beat Saracens 58-34 in the competition last week, climb two points above London Irish, who have won both of the games so far, at the top of pool, albeit having played a game more.

Northampton: Hendy; Collins, Litchfield, E. Grayson, Ramm; J. Grayson, James; Heffernan, Gradwick-Light, Prowse, Nansen, Lockett, Sylvester, Scott-Young, Irvine.

Replacements: Bell, Mulhall, Painter, Atuanya, Patten, Garside, J. Matavesi, Kean.

Harlequins: Slevin; Cleaves, Bradley, Benson, Oresanya; Edwards, Stafford; Baxter, Riley, Litterick, Matthews, Green, Carr, Trenholm, Taulani.

Replacements: Jibulu, Osborne, Hobson, Wilkinson, J. Smith, Murray, Kolade, Chisholm.

