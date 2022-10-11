Premiership Rugby Cup: Northampton Saints 49-29 Harlequins
|Premiership Rugby Cup
|Northampton (42) 49
|Tries: Sylvester, Scott-Young, Collins 2, Hendy, Lockett, James Cons: J. Grayson 4, Matavesi 3
|Harlequins (19) 29
|Tries: Cleaves, Oresanya 2, Edwards 2 Cons: Edwards 2
Northampton ran in seven tries to ease to victory over Harlequins and go top of Pool C in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
Cassius Cleaves gave Quins an early lead but Saints then took charge.
Tom Collins scored twice and Kayde Sylvester, Angus Scott-Young, George Hendy and Tom Lockett also touched down as Saints led 42-19 at half-time.
Tom James added their seventh try, while Conor Oresanya and Will Edwards both scored twice for Quins to give the scoreline some respectability.
Northampton, who beat Saracens 58-34 in the competition last week, climb two points above London Irish, who have won both of the games so far, at the top of pool, albeit having played a game more.
Northampton: Hendy; Collins, Litchfield, E. Grayson, Ramm; J. Grayson, James; Heffernan, Gradwick-Light, Prowse, Nansen, Lockett, Sylvester, Scott-Young, Irvine.
Replacements: Bell, Mulhall, Painter, Atuanya, Patten, Garside, J. Matavesi, Kean.
Harlequins: Slevin; Cleaves, Bradley, Benson, Oresanya; Edwards, Stafford; Baxter, Riley, Litterick, Matthews, Green, Carr, Trenholm, Taulani.
Replacements: Jibulu, Osborne, Hobson, Wilkinson, J. Smith, Murray, Kolade, Chisholm.
