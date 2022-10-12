Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Stormers Venue: Swansea.com stadium, Swansea Date: Friday, 14 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live, BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. Live on BBC Radio Wales. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 19:15 BST and later on demand

Ospreys will have international quartet Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Tomas Francis and George North available for selection for the visit of United Rugby Championship winners Stormers.

Captain Justin Tipuric and fly-half Gareth Anscombe are still missing with rib injuries, while wing Alex Cuthbert remains sidelined.

Wales hooker Sam Parry is available for his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury.

Dan Lydiate and Stephen Myler return.

The Wales flanker and former England fly-half were late withdrawals from the side who lost 47-17 to Ulster in Belfast last weekend.

Wales prop Gareth Thomas and flanker Will Griffiths picked up injuries at the Kingspan Stadium.

Thomas was forced off with a head injury in the first minute and is unavailable this weekend as he goes through the concussion protocols.

Griffiths faces three months on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury and will have surgery this week.

Ahead of the autumn internationals which start against New Zealand on 5 November, Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says Wales boss Wayne Pivac should not be overly concerned about the continued short-term absence of Tipuric and Anscombe, with Cuthbert's return expected later than his team-mates.

"The boys are out on the pitch running around, the only person who isn't is Cuthbert," said Booth.

"The boys are close, the nature of their injuries are pain management rather than repair and strength.

"As soon as they are able, they will take the field I am sure."