The week leading to the Scotland game was probably one of the toughest I've had in my life with the loss of my grandfather.

My mum landed in Auckland on Friday, but I held off from seeing her until after because I wanted to have as much composure as I could.

But afterwards, I was so emotional.

I felt such a huge sense of relief being able to give her a big hug, the cameras caught me just sobbing into her arms.

She was so incredibly brave to come out here, it's what my grandfather would have wanted, and it was great to spend Monday with her.

Looking back on the game, we got off to a perfect start, we fired some shots, scored a couple of nice tries and we thought 'here we go we, we are performing really well', but then we never make it easy!

Credit to Scotland for the way they came back, they really took it to us, and it proved to be a really tight battle as it always is.

But we showed our character and determination when it mattered at the death.

We managed to re-gather Robyn Wilkins' re-start and went through 30-plus phases before winning that all important penalty, and just balls of steel from Keira Bevan to slot it over.

We like to leave things to last minute, but that was just taking it too far! We celebrated as if we had won the World Cup, that's how much it meant.

We knew how important that win was, 15-15 wouldn't have done either of us any favours.

We travelled straight back down to Auckland after the match, George the nutritionist got us some pizzas and Cari the videographer ran for some cans of pop.

Pizza and pop, we were happy girls indeed, that's our level of celebration!

We had time off on Monday, but we're back in training now as we prepare for the challenge of the Black Ferns on Sunday.

There is huge excitement that we're going to be playing them in their home World Cup.

They will be a different type of animal, we are not used to playing them, the last time we played them in a Test was at the 2017 World Cup, although we did have a training game against them last year.

The brand of rugby they play is very different. They play with a lot of flair, lots of offloads and they'll attack from anywhere.

But our win against Scotland has given us the confidence to go and express ourselves.

It's good for us to be the underdog as all eyes will be on New Zealand, we have shown glimpses of what we can do and there's more to come.

We absolutely believe as a squad that we can put in a performance.

We know it's a sell-out crowd, and we're delighted with the amount of Welsh support we have out here, and there's more coming out this week as well.

Siwan Lillicrap is reunited with her mother after an emotional week

The fans were fantastic on Sunday in Whangarei, they created a great atmosphere and I think they outdid the Scots with their noise and singing.

Sisilia Tuipulotu's family will be there in their hundreds this weekend as a lot are based here in Auckland, and it's great to see people from back home getting up early and getting behind us.

Sadly we won't have Alisha Butchers on the field with us after her injury, her World Cup is over and I'm so disappointed for her.

We are all behind her and her recovery, and we're really going to miss her.

Butch is a huge part of this squad, she's not only a great player but a great person, we are absolutely gutted.

She has been so strong and we're going to go out there on Sunday and play for Butch.

Wales' Joyce relishing the opportunity of facing Black Fern Tui

Looking back on the opening weekend, what a great advert it's been for women's rugby. I've absolutely loved it.

That first half of Fiji England was electric, Italy USA as well, I knew Italy were going to be good, they beat France just before coming out here.

The quality of rugby has been class, people are truly interested, when you're walking around as a player, everyone wants to speak to you, and that's great to see.

The 2017 World Cup in Ireland was good, but New Zealand have taken this World Cup to the next level, the women's game has come on so much and long may it continue.

Siwan Lillicrap was talking to BBC Sport Wales' Ceri Coleman-Phillips.