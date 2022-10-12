Close menu

Wasps: Premiership club 'likely' to go into administration 'within days'

General view of Wasps' home ground
Wasps are ninth in the Premiership table, having won just one of their four games this season

Financially troubled Wasps have announced they are "likely" to go into administration "within days".

The Coventry-based Premiership club have filed notice on two occasions to get insolvency experts in to help with their debts, which run to tens of millions of pounds.

In a statement, Wasps Holdings Limited said they had been working "tirelessly" to secure the club's future.

"We strongly believe it is the right course of action," the statement added.

Wasps will not fulfil this Saturday's Premiership game at Exeter following the news, saying they "recognise that this will not only impact on our players, staff and supporters, but also Exeter Chiefs and the wider rugby community".

Wasps had been hopeful of securing new funding to help with a £35m debt owed to bond holders following their relocation from London in 2014, and HM Revenues and Customs pursuing them for unpaid taxes.

Despite saying talks with interested parties are "ongoing", the club have been forced to take action.

"Since filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators on 21 September, we have been working tirelessly to secure the long-term future for Wasps Holdings Limited, and all of the organisations and clubs that sit within the Group," the statement continued.

"Negotiations to secure deals that will allow the men's and women's rugby teams, netball team and the arena and associated business to move forward are ongoing.

"However, it has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter."

Wasps' decision was taken after revealing they have "insufficient cash" to carry on operations without new investment. Interested parties were asked to provide "bridging finance" to bide the club enough time for "a solvent solution" to be found.

"Regrettably, this has not been possible to date, although we will continue to pursue this until the very last opportunity," the statement said.

Any move into administration would throw doubt on Wasps' future at their home stadium, the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The freehold of the CBS Arena is held by Coventry City Council, who granted Wasps a 250-year lease when the club bought the stadium's operating company as part of their move to the West Midlands eight years ago.

The council have warned the club that any insolvency proceedings could see Wasps forfeit ownership of the ground.

The future ownership of the stadium is also under the spotlight following the news that American billionaire John McEvoy is considering a bid to buy the ground and its other tenant, Championship football club Coventry City.

In a statement the Sky Blues said: "We are aware of the statement by Wasps Group today, and we remain in contact with Wasps Group regarding the current situation."

If Wasps do go into administration they would become the second top-flight rugby union club to do so in a matter of weeks, following Worcester Warriors' suspension and relegation to the Championship for next season.

Exeter's Maunder 'really sorry' for Wasps players

Jack Maunder
Jack Maunder was scrum-half when Exeter beat Wasps in the 2020 Premiership final at Twickenham

Exeter scrum-half Jack Maunder was in the middle of his pre-match media call before Wasps' trip to Sandy Park when the news broke.

Maunder was part of the Exeter side that beat Wasps 19-13 in the 2020 Premiership final as the Chiefs won a domestic and European double.

"We know quite a few of the boys from Worcester and Wasps, they're boys that have been around on the circuit for a long time," Maunder, whose side will now play Bristol in a friendly on Saturday, told BBC Sport.

"It's a really weird feeling and I just feel really sorry for those boys and those staff.

"They've got a great set-up there at Wasps, they've got some great coaches and it seems really sad.

"It's just really tough for those boys and we're not sure what's going to happen with Wasps. It was really sad what happened to Worcester and I just wish all of those boys the best of luck moving forward."

  • Comment posted by MonkeyBoots, today at 14:11

    Perhaps if Wasps had stayed in the Capital, This wouldn't have happened

    • Reply posted by Brummiedude, today at 14:18

      Brummiedude replied:
      Wasps were slowly dying there.Took a punt on Coventry but covid totally smashed any hope of gaining the money to pay off the stadium

  • Comment posted by TigerTim, today at 14:08

    Blaming the pandemic is the easy way out. This should be a watershed moment for the sport to begin some serious introspection about how it moves forward.

  • Comment posted by Richard B, today at 14:15

    Rugby Union is struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic financial losses. They will need to look at the salary cap again.
    Very sad for Wasps and Worcester supporters.

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 14:44

      carol brown replied:
      Spot on. It certainly doesn’t need to go up again like it’s scheduled to.

  • Comment posted by Torchomatic, today at 14:10

    Borrowing vast amounts of money to up stick and move to an area with ZERO ties to your club was always going to end in disaster. The Council, current mayor and previous City Council Leaders all need to take their share of the blame. The City of Coventry rejected them. Rightly, in my opinion.

    There won't be many Coventrians shedding tears over this.

    • Reply posted by Brummiedude, today at 14:20

      Brummiedude replied:
      Speak for yourself. Cov rugby season ticket holder here. Wasps have been good for the sport in the city. Helped raise Rugby's profile from which we Cov rugby has benefited from

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 14:17

    Borrowing peoples money to dump on you’re London based fans and relocate and then getting involved with the dopy local council for a stadium in a city with no ties to the club… kinda hard to have sympathy.

  • Comment posted by DC1874, today at 14:15

    Worcs and Wasps are only the start, this is a lag effect from the pandemic I'm - the football premiership got away with it because of the obscene amount paid for TV rights. More rugby clubs, cricket clubs and lower tier football clubs are destined to go the same way I'm afraid, especially with what's going on with energy prices and the economy now :-(

    • Reply posted by Lewis, today at 15:07

      Lewis replied:
      Yes, the TV rights bring in a huge amount of money, but millions are distributed to the lower divisions via solidarity payments. Clubs outside the FL received payments during Covid. During the days of hooliganism in the eighties the tv contract offered to football reflected the times, but it's changed because English football have done something right.

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 14:27

    Sympathy to players and fans - and Worcester too. Having an unwritten rule you need a sugar daddy to underwrite huge losses is not a sustainable business model.
    This is a sports governance issue - RFU should be accountable…

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 14:48

      The Academy replied:
      Why? The RFU don't rule the clubs, or run the league.

  • Comment posted by Ronster, today at 14:27

    And now we wait to see if Dallaglio gets his wish that Worcester and Wasps should be treated differently because 'Wasps have contributed more to the Premiership and England.' Hopefully, that won't be the case...

    • Reply posted by kevinu, today at 14:44

      kevinu replied:
      Agreed. A club is a club and should be treated as that and nothing more.

      If Wasps had a mare of a season they would still be relegated, so if they have financial difficulties they should still be punished just like anyone else.

      Club history is something to be proud of, but is still history and has little bearing on the situation now when the club is nothing like that in their dominant era.

  • Comment posted by Quinoa and Chips, today at 14:14

    Unfortunately not a sustainable model with high wages and low attendances. Reasonable crowd last Sunday but a large number were Saints fans. Feel for the players and staff at this time.

  • Comment posted by malcolm roberts, today at 14:10

    Sad but inevitable by all accounts. Rugby struggles to fund the squads needed to compete at this level especially with the cost of imports from round the world. I watched them play on Sunday- Coventry is a long way for fans to travel!

  • Comment posted by Bezzer65, today at 14:46

    I can't say I'm sad, in fact I'm over the moon. Hopefully Wasps will head down south and reconnect with their fanbase who were shafted when the moved to Coventry.

    • Reply posted by welshfaninexile, today at 14:56

      welshfaninexile replied:
      The business model at Adams Park was a complete disaster for Wasps. Wycombe were taking 80% of the revenue, add to that the small crowds and you understand why the model had to change.

  • Comment posted by Mr Goon, today at 14:31

    Sad day for the players, staff, supporters, bond holders and other creditors. Whatever happens, I hope Wasps are treated in the same way as Worcester and not given any kind of preferential treatment, as Lawrence Dallaglio suggested, purely because of their previous success.

  • Comment posted by 007 Adam, today at 14:28

    I’m not sure moving to the doorstep of two of the biggest teams was ever going to work. Tigers hoover up huge support in this area. With Irish going back to London, looks like there’s a gap in the Thames Valley area again (Reading to Oxford ). This is not captain hindsight- I said this at the time.

    • Reply posted by kevinu, today at 14:39

      kevinu replied:
      You're spot on. I think a lot of people thought this at the time. It was a weirdly bold move to encroach on Leicester territory and so far from London. Then to try and expand so quickly, taking on the stadium, looking into adding a hotel to it etc etc. Needed to settle first and establish a fan base income, or move elsewhere, before over stretching.

  • Comment posted by Geoff Berry, today at 14:09

    Sad but the consequence of professionalism, better in the old days.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Wilson, today at 14:22

    Can anyone name a high profile sport that does not have a massive debt mountain among its clubs? The impact of owners ‘splashing the cash’ to get instant results.....we are now seeing the results of this misguided approach.
    If we lose major clubs in any sport, not just Rugby Union, there will be an impact trickling down to the grass roots game that will not be good for anyone.

  • Comment posted by Dan , today at 14:21

    I listened to the long show on 5Live about this and nobody wanted to say the obvious issue: the total £ spent on salaries is too high. Maybe 20-50% too high. The only solution is to lower the salary cap, OR have owners willing to fund the losses ongoing. If some of the 'stars' go to France or Asia for more money then so be it - young hungry players will take their place.

    • Reply posted by kevinu, today at 14:53

      kevinu replied:
      The salary cap isn't TOO bad for most clubs, but only those who own their stadiums (the older clubs such as Gloucester and Tigers etc). Wasps moved in the last 10 years and had to take on a stadium with modern pricing, creating huge debts that rugby can't cover. Worcester was just poor management though. Not good all round, but the older clubs SHOULD be fine.

  • Comment posted by Brummiedude, today at 14:23

    Sad, but i think we will see more of this soon and not just in Rugby Union. Covid deprived sport of two years of income. Yes there were loans from govt, but that has justed added to the problem.

    Can see quite a few more sports clubs going to the wall soon

  • Comment posted by rob wag, today at 14:34

    Big fan of Wasps when they were in Wycombe but couldn't follow them 'up north'. You cant just plonk a club in the middle of nowhere and expect fans to follow. Feel really sad that it has come to this for both Worcester and Wasps. The football 'sugar daddy' model doesn't seem to be working...unless of course Mike Ashley hones into view looking for a new train set.

    • Reply posted by Torchomatic, today at 14:38

      Torchomatic replied:
      Exactly. You cannot just move a club and think the new City will just accept you. Coventry didn't. There were a few at first wooed by the thought of Prem Rugby, but the novelty soon wore off. They are despised in the city, particularly by fans of the football club.

      When CCFC were forced to play in Birmingham the tide turned against Wasps big time. They need to move out of the City for good

  • Comment posted by Margaret Williams, today at 14:07

    Who's next? Rugby clubs have financially overstretched and then been hit by COVID losses. They don't have the same resources or income as football.

  • Comment posted by JamesB, today at 14:07

    Well Coventry move worked.......maybe if we had won the league when we spent all that money it might have been different.....but unfortunately instead of going big we just went bust :(

