Premiership Rugby: Exeter boss Rob Baxter suggests 10-team league amid financial issues

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments12

Rob Baxter
Rob Baxter has guided Exeter to six Premiership finals and a European Champions Cup title

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says a 10-team Premiership could be the best way to ensure England's top tier thrives in the future.

Worcester have been removed from the league after going into administration, while Wasps have also announced they are set to bring receivers in.

It comes as clubs struggle financially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All 13 Premiership shareholding clubs have been in the top flight since Saracens' promotion in 2021.

"I thought it was madness to go to 13," Baxter said of the changes in the wake of the pandemic that saw no side relegated for the past two seasons.

"Going to 13 in a weird kind of way almost signed a warrant for someone to not be able to stay in there.

"Before anything else it doesn't make any common sense and it wrecks the calendar anyway."

When asked what his ideal number of teams would be, Baxter said he could see a case for a reduced number to what is currently in place now.

"I would have always said 12 if I'm honest with you, because that was the structure we grew into and got used to playing in," said Baxter, who has guided the Chiefs to two Premiership titles and the 2020 Heineken Champions Cup.

"I would say 10, because the reasons of the pressure is coming on in all kinds of ways now.

"You've got clashes with international rugby, and I genuinely think Premiership supporters are wanting to see more of their competitive games with more of their high profile players. I think that is a genuine wish, and there's some genuine frustration.

"When I do members' forums here it will be one of the questions that gets raised - I'm not saying that means that everybody's thinking it, but certainly some people are thinking that there's a bit of frustration because there are a lot of games without international players.

"A league of 10 home and away, with their international commitments and a cup competition for the guys not involved in internationals, starts to sound very common sense.

"Obviously alongside that you've got the commercial pressures of less home games, but then hopefully what you do is you attract bigger crowds to a better spectacle.

"Can you attract better TV coverage if they watch the English, Scottish, Welsh internationals playing every single week?

"Those are the big questions that I'm not qualified to answer, but if you started to put it into a nutshell a lot of those things seem to make common sense to me."

'We've got to get the structure in place'

Worcester v Exeter
Exeter beat Worcester in what proved to be the Warriors' penultimate Premiership game at Sixways last month

Baxter's side have already played Worcester and beat them to get a bonus-point win - only for that to be expunged following their removal from the league.

Their game with Wasps on Saturday was called off on Wednesday as a result of the Coventry-based club's financial situation.

"I can give answers that seem very cold and clinical against Worcester, against Wasps etc," said Baxter.

"I don't do social media, but my kids do and they tell me any time I have a conversation about where Premiership Rugby is heading I get berated for not supporting an individual club. They're two entirely different things.

"I don't want any club to be struggling financially, of course I don't, but that's a completely different argument to what is the correct structure for the Premiership, international rugby and the leagues below.

"They're two entirely different situations, aren't they? If you're asking me what's the next thing that's got to happen, then whatever does happen we've got to get the structure in place that aligns rugby union in this country.

"Then at least we can start in the situation where we might be progressing rather than regressing, which we are at the moment."

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 07:54

    Very noble of him to suggest Exeter should get relegated to make way for the 10 club league…
    Personally, I think the on-field product isn’t the problem, it’s pretty good at the moment. Its the governance or thereby complete lack of it shown by the PRL and RFU. Two clubs have been allowed to enter administration under their watch. Where’s the auditing and transparency?

  • Comment posted by gsascot, today at 07:45

    Problem not limited to Premiership; look at ground capacities - spectator driven revenue is fairly limited as in URC - so relying on cash coming from tv deals etc - product is unattractive to other rugby supporters so tv deals are fine but don't bring much cash - will also encourage non-attendance by true fans looking for easy excuses - kick off times, weather/stars missing etc

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 07:49

      SD replied:
      In the URC the likes of Leinster always get great home support but Welsh clubs have very poor attendance at matches. Not sure about home matches for Scots clubs. Without funding from their Unions they'd never survive.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 07:45

    I can see his point but the clubs are run as individual businesses so even if the number was reduced to 10 it's still up to individual clubs to run the finances correctly and within budget.
    Unless of course the RFU gets involved and part funds clubs like what happens in Ireland and Wales. If Welsh clubs didn't get funded they wouldn't survive as support so poor.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 07:49

      The Academy replied:
      With the added bonus from a player welfare perspective; makes sense.

  • Comment posted by Ginger Pirate, today at 07:44

    There is a lot of truth in what he says the league and regulatory bodies are not fit for purposes which leads to bad short term decision making to the detriment of english club rugby as a whole. Add in the player welfare concerns and a smaller league makes more sense. Change needs to happen for rugby in England to get back onto a sustainable path which will require some big decisions to be made.

  • Comment posted by Dillurs, today at 07:43

    Hmmmm wonder what other team tiny Rowe and Baxter are asking to get booted out.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 07:41

    He is right, there is only enough money to support 8 or 10 pro teams. The rest of rugby should be amateur with a semi pro second division.

    Financial scrutiny needs to be open and rigorously policed. Saracens chose to be relegated rather than open their books. Sends the wrong message to sponsors and other clubs. That should not be an option. The whole financial governance should be much tighter.

    • Reply posted by Dillurs, today at 07:44

      Dillurs replied:
      Saracens asked everyone to be fully investigated not just themselves. Rfu refused and they took punishment instead. Been proven others have been at it.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 07:36

    Honesty as usual from Rob Baxter.

    I do agree though, this surely has to be the catalyst for change for the greater good.

    • Reply posted by Dobson, today at 07:44

      Dobson replied:
      Absolutely correct. Make a British league of 20 teams (2 divisions) with promotion and relegation. Anything beneath that should be semi pro/amateur with no chance of elevation. Players would get more rest, can shorten season and a financial structure can be made so that the teams remain viable. Players may also have to consider lowering salary expectations.

