Academy graduate Ben Earl spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Bristol, while Saracens were in the Championship

England back-rower Ben Earl has signed a contract extension with Premiership club Saracens.

The 24-year-old first played for Saracens in 2016 after progressing through their academy and has close to 100 appearances for the club.

He was named the Premiership player of the season for the 2021-22 campaign.

Earl made his full England debut during the 2020 Six Nations and has gone on to receive 13 international caps for his country.

"Saracens is the club I call home and I'm delighted to have extended my contract here," Earl said.

"We have a massively exciting journey ahead over the coming years and I'm determined to play my part in making sure we achieve our goals."

Earl has started all four matches this season for unbeaten Saracens - who sit top of the Premiership table - and has scored two tries.

"His performances over the last few seasons have been consistently strong but his game has gone to a different level at the start of this campaign," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

"We are obviously delighted that he will be extending his time at the club."