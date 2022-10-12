Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sarah Hunter made her England debut in 2007

Rugby World Cup: France v England Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 08:00 BST Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text commentary

England captain Sarah Hunter is "immensely proud" to become the side's joint most-capped player, but says her sole focus is the World Cup.

Number eight Hunter, 37, will join former prop Rocky Clark on 137 caps when she starts against France in England's second pool game on Saturday.

She was reluctant to discuss the milestone too much, but said: "I feel very honoured.

"It will be a nice moment but the focus has to be what is at hand."

Head coach Simon Middleton said he would hold back full praise "until the next time she plays" and overtakes Clark because Hunter "is about breaking records not equalling them".

"I've never seen Sarah playing poorly or training poorly," he added. "Her poor is most people's best."

'Real tough' for Worcester and Wasps players

While the side is celebrating Hunter's milestone, the financial uncertainty at Worcester and Wasps means some players are facing unpredictable club futures.

Wing Lydia Thompson and prop Laura Keates are the Worcester players in the England squad, while Abby Dow is at Wasps.

"The players have got an arm around them from everybody here," Middleton said.

"They have 100% support in whatever capacity they need. It is a real tough situation for them.

"They've been unbelievably professional as you'd expect and if you ask them about it they will say their focus is here. We hope everything works out for them and they know we're here for them."