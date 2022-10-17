Close menu

Wasps: Premiership club follow Worcester Warriors into administration

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Premiership founder members Wasps have won the title six times - and were European Champions in 2004 and 2007
Wasps have made 167 players and staff redundant after becoming the Premiership's second club to go into administration inside 21 days.

The Coventry-based club were suspended by the Premiership last week.

It is now been confirmed that they have suffered the same fate as Midlands rivals Worcester and will be relegated.

But Arena Coventry Limited, which operates the Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena, may still avoid going into administration.

While Wasps Holdings Limited are the firm to have actually entered administration, ACL, also part of Wasps, have filed a new notice of intention to appoint administrators with the High Court in London.

That would allow ACL, who hold the Coventry City Council lease to operate the stadium, a fortnight's grace, which will give time to find further funding.

The city council could now step in to keep the CBS Arena operational, so that stadium tenants Coventry City's Championship home matches can still be played, along with other events.

Meetings were set up for 14:00 BST on Monday to inform players and staff at both the CBS Arena and Wasps' training ground at Henley-in-Arden.

The Coventry Building Society Arena has been home to Wasps since December 2014
Wasps Holdings Limited in administration

Wasps Holdings Ltd is the holding company for Wasps Men, Wasps Women, Wasps Netball, the associated coaching and support teams, and the respective academies and pathways.

Andrew Sheridan and Raj Mittal, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP, confirmed in a statement that Wasps Holdings Limited has ceased trading with immediate effect - and that they had been appointed as joint administrators.

"Regrettably, upon appointment the joint administrators were required to make 167 employees redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff," said the statement.

"A small number of employees have been retained to support with the orderly wind down of the company and the operation of the CBS Arena, which is unaffected by this administration and continues to trade as normal."

Joint administrator Sheridan said: "This is a dark day for English rugby.

"We know this will be devastating news for every Wasps player and member of staff, past players, sponsors, and their thousands of supporters throughout the world, and anyone who has ever been involved with this great club.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting those who have lost their jobs this morning. This will be an incredibly challenging time for every individual, and we will be assisting them in making claims to the redundancy payments service.

"The board and many others across the club have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to try and find a solution that would allow the club to move forward, and it is with great regret that there has been insufficient time to allow this to happen.

"However, we remain in ongoing discussions with interested parties and are confident that a deal will be secured that will allow Wasps to continue."

Wasps players were told the news at their Henley-in-Arden training ground on Monday afternoon
The Wasps' life - how did it come to this?

Comments

Join the conversation

222 comments

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 15:28

    So we are all agreed moving a club away from its fan base is not the thing to do?

    Very sad day for rugby union.......again!

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 15:36

      twinprime replied:
      That may be true but the real problem is all the fan bases are small.

      Trying to be football Mark II is not a good idea with a game that is very regional and the club game gets small TV viewership.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 15:29

    The result of years of rugby Union living beyond its means. Trying to be like football but not the following or finance to back it up. Shame as I love the game. Needs a complete rethink.

    • Reply posted by Casper, today at 15:34

      Casper replied:
      Most football clubs are massively in debt?

  • Comment posted by IAmANumber, today at 15:34

    Wages too high. Too many staff. Crowds not big enough.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 15:59

      The Nadger replied:
      Same as womens football - overhyped and players overpaid - just like rugby

  • Comment posted by Trollhunter, today at 15:30

    This is a desperate time for the premiership. A plan is required. I stopped going to kingsholm years ago, the price went up to £160 for a family of 4 with adult age children for what was classed as a 'regular' match. To watch tigers play.. £60 a ticket!! I'll be heading to watch cinderford or Hartpury play instead.

    • Reply posted by Rugby, today at 15:42

      Rugby replied:
      Hartpury has a great ground, reasonable ticket prices and a good car. And the quality of rugby isn't a million miles away from Glos!

  • Comment posted by john_cogger, today at 15:37

    Too many players, too few supporters, too much money on average players, too much reliance on being a millionaires play thing.

    • Reply posted by kevinu, today at 15:59

      kevinu replied:
      Too much money on players? There's a £5m cap for a squad of 30. Therefore an average salary of £165k per year. There are footballers who earn that in a week for prancing around, diving etc. These guys literally put bodies on the line for very little in comparison. Reduce this further and no-one will play. Why would they? The game would die.

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 15:29

    Sympathies to all the staff and players involved that are now out of work. Heartbreaking stuff.
    English Rugby is a very wobbly house of cards at the moment.

    • Reply posted by Squidlord, today at 16:17

      Squidlord replied:
      Mostly its the Prem which is wobbly; Championship clubs are generally more realistic about managing their finances and thus have weathered covid etc better than some other clubs.

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 15:31

    Demand all clubs open their books now to the RFU as an absolute minimum. As has been commented in recent days there also needs to be a completely holistic look at how we brand market and fund the game. Desperately sad to lose both these clubs so close together

    • Reply posted by Seven bells, today at 16:28

      Seven bells replied:
      Wasps and Worcester attracted shyster owners because of the huge real estate associated with these companies. Arena, casino and hotel in Coventry, the unused 39 acres in Worcester next to the M5, very attractive assets to a developer. The rugby element was a necessary holding for these guys, the real money makers were in profiting off the land ownership. It's all about the money not the sport.

  • Comment posted by Seven bells, today at 15:33

    The End of an Error. A financial horror show leaving casualties all over the place. Why this talk of them going in the Championship, they should start at the very bottom of the pyramid like other basket cases have done in the past.

    • Reply posted by fRANK mCdEVITT, today at 15:39

      fRANK mCdEVITT replied:
      For Richmond in the 1990's they were dropped 9 leagues...for a broadly similar set of "financial irregularities" Saracens were dropped just one league..Answers on a postcard please...Back to topic a sad sad day for rugby

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:30

    We, as a sport, need to take a long hard look at ourselves, our organisation, our management and how we can make the sport we love survive and prosper. Having two great sides like Worcester and Wasps go out of business is something we cannot allow to happen ever again. These failures not only affect the Club employees but the communities they live in.

    • Reply posted by kevinu, today at 16:02

      kevinu replied:
      It shows awful management at Worcester, whereas Wasps highlights the lack of funding in the game. They were stung by renting / buying a stadium at modern prices (older teams bought theirs in the 1910 era so pay no rent) and with a small fan base. Rugby can't support modern property prices. Little can. Therefore hopefully this is an isolated issue and not as widespread as people think.

  • Comment posted by Ianto, today at 15:38

    As has been shown time and time again.....there is nothing quite so easy to spend, as somone else's money.

    • Reply posted by Bee Jay, today at 16:04

      Bee Jay replied:
      I believe you'll find this inscribed on the cover of the Socialist handbook.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:56

    Quite a few here saying it's because the players are all now 120kg machines, the game is a boring scrum fest blah blah.
    Nope, the Gallagher Prem last couple seasons been brilliant rugby. It's the financial model some, maybe all clubs are using. Wages are too high for income generated and financial mis-management by likes of WW board and Wasps not paying tax bill

    The rugby is fine, it's rest of it

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 15:58

      twinprime replied:
      Rugby isn't fine - it would be more popular and generate the required income if it was.

  • Comment posted by kevinu, today at 15:53

    Tigers, Gloucester, Bath etc tend to own the freehold to their stadiums from the 1900 era. Hence little to no rent. Wasps moved away from home to an area with a small fan base and rented then bought a large stadium at modern prices. Then tried to expand adding a hotel despite small crowd revenue to fund it. Rugby can't support modern costs. That's why Wasps have suffered and not other teams.

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 16:10

      jay replied:
      2 out of 3 aint bad as the song goes. Bath do not own thier own ground that has been a problem for Bath for many, many years. Nor do L Irish for that matter who I suspect are feeling worried a bit just now.

  • Comment posted by Court road, today at 15:44

    Maybe a move to Milton Keynes and renamed MK Wasps?

    • Reply posted by Viking, today at 15:59

      Viking replied:
      Maybe share with Brentford and become Bees Wasps..?

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 15:55

    Shocking management to leave supporter base and move to Coventry. Whoever the CEO was at that time needs to be named and shamed. Terrible decision.

    Let’s hope we see them again somewhere inside the M25 where they belong.

  • Comment posted by Roadkill, today at 15:36

    How many more wake-up calls does sport need? Last season we had Derby County nearly going under, many Championship clubs massively in debt and the Premier League spending money like it has gone out of fashion, to be bottom of the table like Notts Forest. The money is in rugby, cricket and football, but it is where it is going, on contracts, agents and transfers generally.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 15:51

      twinprime replied:
      There is little money in rugby or cricket.

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 15:56

    Why do the banks/creditors/HMRC allow the club debts to build up to a point where it becomes impossible to pay it off? Surely a plan should be put in place much earlier.

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 16:07

      jay replied:
      In a word, Covid

  • Comment posted by carlos75, today at 15:30

    Sent to Coventry. Now returning from Coventry

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 16:01

    Guys, it’s really simple. Sad but simple. Clubs in the Premiership have pushed way beyond their means, beyond the rules in many instances and beyond decent morals in some cases. The clubs run by unions just don’t operate that way. Even the French appear to have a decent fiscal grip on their game.

    England, not so much. From bloodgate, Richmond, LW, sarries, worcs, now wasps…will they EVER learn?

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 15:57

    Small sport with small attendances but big wages. I can’t understand how this happens

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 15:59

      twinprime replied:
      The wages are actually small but compared to the small revenues they are.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:57

    As I said the other day I'm afraid this would have happened regardless of covid or not with how unsustainable it was. Covid just made it happen quicker.

