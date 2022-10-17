Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Premiership founder members Wasps have won the title six times - and were European Champions in 2004 and 2007

Wasps have made 167 players and staff redundant after becoming the Premiership's second club to go into administration inside 21 days.

The Coventry-based club were suspended by the Premiership last week.

It is now been confirmed that they have suffered the same fate as Midlands rivals Worcester and will be relegated.

But Arena Coventry Limited, which operates the Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena, may still avoid going into administration.

While Wasps Holdings Limited are the firm to have actually entered administration, ACL, also part of Wasps, have filed a new notice of intention to appoint administrators with the High Court in London.

That would allow ACL, who hold the Coventry City Council lease to operate the stadium, a fortnight's grace, which will give time to find further funding.

The city council could now step in to keep the CBS Arena operational, so that stadium tenants Coventry City's Championship home matches can still be played, along with other events.

Meetings were set up for 14:00 BST on Monday to inform players and staff at both the CBS Arena and Wasps' training ground at Henley-in-Arden.

The Coventry Building Society Arena has been home to Wasps since December 2014

Wasps Holdings Limited in administration

Wasps Holdings Ltd is the holding company for Wasps Men, Wasps Women, Wasps Netball, the associated coaching and support teams, and the respective academies and pathways.

Andrew Sheridan and Raj Mittal, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP, confirmed in a statement that Wasps Holdings Limited has ceased trading with immediate effect - and that they had been appointed as joint administrators.

"Regrettably, upon appointment the joint administrators were required to make 167 employees redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff," said the statement.

"A small number of employees have been retained to support with the orderly wind down of the company and the operation of the CBS Arena, which is unaffected by this administration and continues to trade as normal."

Joint administrator Sheridan said: "This is a dark day for English rugby.

"We know this will be devastating news for every Wasps player and member of staff, past players, sponsors, and their thousands of supporters throughout the world, and anyone who has ever been involved with this great club.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting those who have lost their jobs this morning. This will be an incredibly challenging time for every individual, and we will be assisting them in making claims to the redundancy payments service.

"The board and many others across the club have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to try and find a solution that would allow the club to move forward, and it is with great regret that there has been insufficient time to allow this to happen.

"However, we remain in ongoing discussions with interested parties and are confident that a deal will be secured that will allow Wasps to continue."

Wasps players were told the news at their Henley-in-Arden training ground on Monday afternoon

The Wasps' life - how did it come to this?