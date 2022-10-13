Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Biggar has announced he will leave Northampton after the 2022-23 season

Captain Dan Biggar has given Wales a major scare ahead of the autumn internationals after suffering a knee injury.

The Northampton fly-half limped off in the 42nd minute of the win over Wasps on 9 October and has seen a specialist.

Northampton say Biggar will continue to be assessed by the Saints' medical department over the coming weeks.

They say the 32-year-old's condition will be reviewed by a specialist ahead of the autumn internationals.

Biggar took over the Wales captaincy last season from Alun Wyn Jones and impressed, especially on the summer tour of South Africa.

Wales begin their campaign against New Zealand on 5 November before further internationals against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Head coach Wayne Pivac is already without Liam Williams, Leon Brown and Owen Lane for the four-match series, with Johnny Williams also missing the start of the campaign.

There are further injury doubts over Josh Navidi, Gareth Anscombe, Alex Cuthbert, Josh Adams and Justin Tipuric.