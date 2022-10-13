Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Siwan Lillicrap has started from the bench in the last three Tests for Wales, with Hannah Jones leading the side

Rugby World Cup: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales have made four changes as they prepare to take on world champions New Zealand, with lock Siwan Lillicrap returning to captain the side.

Bethan Lewis comes into the back row for Alisha Butchers who suffered a tournament ending knee injury in the last gasp win 18-15 over Scotland.

Gwen Crabb is named on the other flank, while Kelsey Jones replaces the injured Carys Phillips at hooker.

The Black Ferns have made 12 changes to the side that beat Australia 41-17.

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu makes her first start for the hosts, while fellow forwards Tanya Kalounivale and Alana Bremner return from injury.

Renee Wickliffe gets a start on the wing in her fourth World Cup with Ruby Tui switching to play at full-back for the first time.

Wales are unchanged in the backs, with last weekend's match winner Keira Bevan again starting among the replacements.

Kerin Lake also takes up a place on the bench after a recovering from a long-term injury.

This is the experienced centre's first World Cup, having missed the previous two, the first after giving birth to her now nine year old son.

Lillicrap replaces second row Georgia Evans who is recovering from a shoulder knock she sustained against Scotland, while prop Gwenllian Pyrs is another week away from fitness.

Hooker Phillips went over on her ankle during training this week, but the injury is described as "slight" and the former captain should be in contention for Wales' final Pool game against Australia.

Wales' Joyce relishing the opportunity of facing Black Fern Tui

Wales have never beaten the Black Ferns in four attempts, their last Test meeting came in 2017 at the World Cup in Ireland, where they lost 44-12.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham knows they have a mammoth task, but has challenged his players to "grab the opportunity with both hands".

"We're playing New Zealand in their home World Cup, we're both on the back of wins, so it's all about this game now," he said.

"We have nothing to lose but you have to be brave against any New Zealand team, you have to go for it, score tries, we can't hold back.

"Australia showed you can create opportunities and we need to do that too."

Black Ferns director of rugby Wayne Smith said his team selection balances continuity while giving other players an opportunity to perform.

He said their focus this week was about embracing the occasion.

"We need to use this whole occasion to make us better. We're in our own country, marching behind our flag, it is the greatest time in our life.

"We need to use that to our advantage."

The Black Ferns currently sit top of Pool A with five points, followed by Wales who are on four after the dramatic late victory over Scotland.

New Zealand: Ruby Tui; Renee Wickliffe, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman; Ruahei Demant (capt) Ariana Bayler; Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Georgia Ponsonby, Tanya Kalounivale, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Chelsea Bremner, Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Charmaine McMenamin

Replacements: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy du Plessis, Hazel Tubic.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Jasmine Joyce, Megan Webb, Hannah Jones, Lisa Neumann; Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones, Donna Rose, Natalia John, Siwan Lillicrap (capt), Gwen Crabb, Bethan Lewis, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Kat Evans, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Alex Callender, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins, Kerin Lake.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant referees: Julianne Zussman (Canada) & Tyler Miller (New Zealand)

TMO: Chris Assmus (Canada)