Baloucoune is one of seven players from the Emerging Ireland tour to be restored to the Ulster squad

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Ulster Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on radio coverage BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Robert Baloucoune and David McCann have been called straight back into Ulster's starting line-up for their United Rugby Championship game against the Lions following their involvement in the Emerging Ireland tour.

Five more players from the tour are restored to the bench as the province seek their first URC win on South African soil.

Tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich will make his first appearance of the season while Billy Burns returns to replace the injured Ian Madigan at fly-half.

Baloucoune and Burns are the only changes to the backline from last weekend's resounding win over Ospreys.

Milasinovich comes into the front row to replace Marty Moore, who sustained a concussion against Ospreys, while McCann and Marcus Rea come into the back row.

Callum Reid, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Ethan McIlroy are among the visitors' replacements having helped Emerging Ireland to three wins from three on their development tour of South Africa.

Like Ulster, the Lions have won three of their four matches so far this season, but sit behind the Irish side in the league table having collected just one bonus point to Ulster's four.

The Johannesburg outfit are undefeated since their opening game of the season, and most recently claimed an impressive away win in Edinburgh thanks to Gianni Lombard's late penalty.

Edwill van der Merwe replaces Stean Pienaar on the right wing, with JP Smith and Jaco Visagie coming in to the front row.

Willem Alberts partners captain Reinhard Nothnagel at lock as Emmanuel Tshituka takes over at blindside flanker.

Lions: Coetzee; Van der Merwe, H van Wyk, Louw, Q Horn; Lombard, Nohamba; J Smith, Visagie, Dreyer, Alberts, Nothnagel (capt), Tshituka, Venter, F Horn.

Replacements: Botha, Sithole, R Smith, Van Vuren, Sangweni, Van den Berg, Hendrikse, Z du Plessis.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Lyttle; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Milasinovich, O'Connor (capt), Carter; McCann, Marcus Rea, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, Reid, O'Toole, Izuchukwu, Timoney, Doak, S Moore, McIlroy.