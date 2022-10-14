Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Franco Smith took charge of Warriors in August

United Rugby Championship: Cell C Sharks v Glasgow Warriors Venue: King's Park, Durban Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 15.05 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Franco Smith will miss Glasgow Warriors' match against Sharks on Saturday after being unable to return to his native South Africa because of visa delays.

The ex-South Africa fly-half worked in the country as recently as 2019 before leaving to take charge of Italy after a four-year spell coaching Cheetahs.

"Franco Smith has been unable to fly to South Africa for this weekend's game due to visa delays. He will join up with the squad at the earliest possible opportunity," Warriors stated.

"Attack coach Nigel Carolan will take responsibility on the ground in South Africa for the game."

The rest of the Warriors party flew out on Tuesday with a 36-man squad for the United Rugby Championship double header against the Sharks and Emirates Lions.

Full-back Ollie Smith will make his first appearance of the season in Durban following injury, while fly-half Ross Thompson could do the same from the bench.

Smith took over from Danny Wilson in August and his side sit seventh in the table with two wins and two defeats, equal on points with Sharks, although the South African side have played a game less, with Lions three points better off in sixth.