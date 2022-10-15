Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster try-scorer Billy Burns prepares to make a pass against the Lions at Ellis Park

United Rugby Championship - Lions v Ulster Lions (18) 37 Tries: F Horn 2, Tshituka, Coetzee, Q Horn Cons: Lombard, Hendrikse 2 Pens: Lombard 2 Ulster (15) 39 Tries: Balacoune, Burns, Lyttle, McCloskey, Herring Cons: Cooney 3, Doak Pens: Cooney, Doak

Ulster secured a first win on South African soil as they withstood a Lions comeback to edge the URC game 39-37.

Robert Balacoune went over for Ulster at Ellis Park before Lions tries from Francke Horn and Emmanuel Tshituka.

A Billy Burns try left Ulster trailing 18-15 at the break but they surged clear as Rob Lyttle, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring touched down.

The hosts hit back with Andries Coetzee, Quan Horn and Francke Horn tries but they fell just short

More to follow....

Lions: Coetzee; Van der Merwe, H van Wyk, Louw, Q Horn; Lombard, Nohamba; J Smith, Visagie, Dreyer, Alberts, Nothnagel (capt), Tshituka, Venter, F Horn.

Replacements: Botha, Sithole, R Smith, Van Vuren, Sangweni, Van den Berg, Hendrikse, Z du Plessis.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Lyttle; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Milasinovich, O'Connor (capt), Carter; McCann, Marcus Rea, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, Reid, O'Toole, Izuchukwu, Timoney, Doak, S Moore, McIlroy.