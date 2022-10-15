United Rugby Championship: Ulster hold off Lions fightback to clinch bonus-point victory
|United Rugby Championship - Lions v Ulster
|Lions (18) 37
|Tries: F Horn 2, Tshituka, Coetzee, Q Horn Cons: Lombard, Hendrikse 2 Pens: Lombard 2
|Ulster (15) 39
|Tries: Balacoune, Burns, Lyttle, McCloskey, Herring Cons: Cooney 3, Doak Pens: Cooney, Doak
Ulster secured a first win on South African soil as they withstood a Lions comeback to edge the URC game 39-37.
Robert Balacoune went over for Ulster at Ellis Park before Lions tries from Francke Horn and Emmanuel Tshituka.
A Billy Burns try left Ulster trailing 18-15 at the break but they surged clear as Rob Lyttle, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring touched down.
The hosts hit back with Andries Coetzee, Quan Horn and Francke Horn tries but they fell just short
Lions: Coetzee; Van der Merwe, H van Wyk, Louw, Q Horn; Lombard, Nohamba; J Smith, Visagie, Dreyer, Alberts, Nothnagel (capt), Tshituka, Venter, F Horn.
Replacements: Botha, Sithole, R Smith, Van Vuren, Sangweni, Van den Berg, Hendrikse, Z du Plessis.
Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Lyttle; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Milasinovich, O'Connor (capt), Carter; McCann, Marcus Rea, Vermeulen.
Replacements: Andrew, Reid, O'Toole, Izuchukwu, Timoney, Doak, S Moore, McIlroy.