Lucy Packer has six England caps

Taking scrum-half Lucy Packer to the World Cup instead of the more experienced Natasha Hunt "could come back to bite England", says former captain Katy Daley-Mclean.

Packer, 22, was an unused substitute in England's 13-7 win against France as head coach Simon Middleton kept Leanne Infante on the field.

Claudia MacDonald can also play nine, but has so far been used as a wing.

"I think it's somewhere England are really vulnerable," Daley-Mclean said.

"What happens if Leanne goes down? That is a concern. We know Simon Middleton is encouraged by Lucy.

"World Cup and Test match rugby is a very different world. It could be a huge decision that comes back and bites them."

World Cup winner Hunt's exclusion was the biggest shock when England's World Cup squad was announced.

Middleton explained at the time that Packer's style of play suited the Red Roses' game-plan better, suggesting Hunt's flair had cost her a place on the plane.

In England's opening win against Fiji, Packer - who has six caps - came on in the 65th minute when her side were already 65-14 up.

Middleton believes she did not need the experience that playing a crunch match against France would have brought before England enter the knockout stages.

"Lucy's fine," he said. "She trains week in, week out with that much pressure on her."