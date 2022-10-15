Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 15-16 October 2022

Indigo Group Premiership

Aberavon 39 - 32 Merthyr

Bridgend 29 - 27 Ebbw Vale

Llandovery v RGC

Swansea 24 - 20 Newport

WRU Championship Cup

Round 1

Bargoed 68 - 0 Tata Steel

Cross Keys 32 - 26 Cardiff Met

Glamorgan Wanderers 0 - 14 Trebanos

Maesteg Quins 15 - 25 Bedwas

Narberth 24 - 45 Pontypool

Ystalyfera 0 - 37 Beddau

WRU Division 1 Cup

Group A

Mountain Ash 20 - 0 Senghenydd

Ynysybwl 0 - 20 Bedlinog

Group B

Rumney 31 - 20 Penallta

Treorchy 24 - 7 Pontypool United

Group C

Cambrian Welfare 28 -10 Nelson

Dinas Powys 24 - 57 Brecon

Group D

Rhydyfelin 35 - 20 Monmouth

Group E

Rhiwbina P - P Blaenavon

St Peters 38 - 12 Risca

Group F

Porth Harlequins 20 - 10 Brynmawr

St Josephs 26 - 20 Dowlais

Group G

Dunvant 20 - 0 Penclawdd

Nantyffyllon 20 - 24 Aberystwyth

Group H

Bridgend Athletic 18 - 31 Llangennech

Group I

Skewen 32 - 7 Yr Hendy

Waunarlwydd 19 - 3 Gowerton

Group J

Bonymaen 18 - 8 Crymych

Glynneath 18 - 13 Felinfoel

Group K

Birchgrove 20 - 0 Pembroke

Brynamman 21 - 46 Gorseinon

Group L

Ammanford 35 - 19 Newcastle Emlyn

Tondu P - P Whitland

Group M

Dinbych 17 - 22 Bala

Nant Conwy 29 - 10 Caernarfon

Group N

Dolgellau 16 - 10 Bethesda

Llangefni 21 - 37 Pwllheli

Group O

Ruthin 5 - 22 COBRA

WRU Division 2 Cup

Group A

Caerphilly 24 - 22 Abergavenny

Gilfach Goch 20 - 0 Cwmbran

Group B

Abercwmboi 40 - 24 Newport HSOB

Group C

Llanishen 22 - 27 Pill Harriers

Llantrisant 17 - 47 Talywain

Group D

Cowbridge 17 - 10 Caerleon

Taffs Well 25 - 22 Croesyceiliog

Group E

Abercynon P - P Ynysddu

Group F

Cilfynydd 29 - 17 Caldicot

Llantwit Fardre 0 - 36 Blackwood

Group G

Maesteg Celtic 5 - 21 Nantgaredig

Seven Sisters 12 - 20 Kidwelly

Group H

Bridgend Sports P - P Pontyberem

Pyle 5 - 40 Milford Haven

Group I

Heol y Cyw 27 - 25 Pontarddulais

Resolven 5 - 14 Tenby United

Group J

Morriston 38 - 0 Fishguard & Goodwick

Porthcawl 21 - 22 Burry Port

Group K

Aberavon Quins 16 - 14 Carmarthen Athletic

Ystradgynlais 21 - 15 Mumbles

Group L

Builth Wells 27 - 23 Loughor

Pencoed 13 - 8 Tycroes

WRU Division 3 Cup

Group A

Penygraig 15 - 34 Garndiffaith

Pontyclun 20 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale

Group B

Cardiff Quins 21 - 38 Abertillery B G

St Albans 44 - 27 Machen

Group C

Fairwater 14 - 9 Blaina

Group D

CRC Caerdydd 7 - 0 Usk - Match abandoned 15 minutes due to injury

Llanharan 26 - 9 Abercarn

Group E

Old Illtydians 42 - 13 Llanhilleth

Pentyrch 24 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides

Group F

Penarth 22 - 20 Rhymney

Tylorstown 32 - 13 Abertysswg

Group G

Nantymoel 29 - 5 Bryncoch

St Davids 13 - 43 Tumble

Group H

New Dock Stars 5 - 64 Abercrave

Group I

Aberavon Green Stars 19 - 19 Lampeter Town

Penygroes 0 - 20 Trimsaran

Group J

Pembroke Dock Quins 33 - 17 Bynea

Tonmawr 0 - 20 Vardre

Group K

Cefneithin 20 - 40 Cwmafan

Neyland 13 - 23 Laugharne

Group L

Amman United 33 - 17 Llangadog

Cwmllynfell 14 - 39 Haverfordwest

Group M

Aberaeron 36 - 5 Betws

Swansea Uplands 20 - 0 Baglan

Group N

Llandeilo 20 - 0 Cwmgors

St Clears 20 - 0 Tregaron

Group O

Taibach 24 - 31 Cardigan

Group P

Bangor 31 - 17 Welshpool

Colwyn Bay 37 - 12 Abergele

Group Q

Shotton Steel 7 - 3 Newtown

Group R

Rhyl & District 35 - 19 Nant Conwy II

WRU Division 4 Cup

Group B

Briton Ferry 32 - 21 Fleur De Lys

Old Penarthians P - P Caerau Ely (Old Penarthians withdrew from competition)

Group C

Hafodyrynys 5 - 13 Llantwit Major

Maesteg 27 - 8 Glais

Group D

Chepstow 20 - 0 Trinant

Ynysowen 0 - 30 Neath Athletic

Group E

Alltwen 31 - 3 New Tredegar

Llandaff North 24 - 13 Hirwaun

Group F

Crynant 50 - 0 Pontrhydyfen

Newport Saracens 45 - 17 Tonyrefail

Group G

Bedwellty 20 - 0 New Panteg

Wattstown 36 - 17 Cefn Cribwr

Group H

Bryncethin 66 - 5 Treherbert

Llandaff 31 - 22 Whitehead

Group I

St Julians HSOB 22 - 10 Cefn Coed

Admiral National League

Division 5 East

Crickhowell 28 - 3 Beaufort

WRU Division 5 Cup

Group A

Forgeside 28 - 14 Bettws

West Mon P - P Pontllanfraith

Group B

Trefil P - P Brynithel

Group D

Magor 0 - 45 Crumlin

Group E

Hollybush 20 - 0 Girling

Group F

Penybanc 7 - 71 Ferndale

Group G

Cwmgwrach 25 - 17 Cardiff Saracens

Pontardawe 20 - 0 Whitchurch

Group H

Cwmtwrch 20 - 0 Cardiff Internationals

Pontyates 10 - 17 Brackla

Group I

Ogmore Vale 0 - 38 Rhigos

Group J

Pantyffynnon 22 - 20 Llandrindod Wells

Group K

Tref y Clawdd 7 - 8 Fall Bay

Group L

Bro Ffestiniog 20 - 0 COBRA II

Pwllheli II 20 - 7 Bala II

Group M

Porthmadog 20 - 0 Bro Gwernant

Rhyl & District II 7 - 3 Mold II

Group N

Holyhead 20 - 0 Flint

Llandudno II 20 - 0 Dinbych II

Group O

Menai Bridge 46 - 0 Llanidloes

Group P

Wrexham II P - P Bethesda II

Group Q

Caernarfon II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

