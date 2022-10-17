Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England are through to the quarter-finals with a game to spare after two wins from two

Rugby World Cup Host: New Zealand Dates: 8 October-12 November

Favourites England have already secured their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, but Wales and Scotland have it all to play for on the final weekend of pool games.

Wales will secure their place in the last eight if they beat Australia. It is a much tougher task for Scotland, who must beat hosts New Zealand to have any hope of progressing.

The Black Ferns are already through to the quarter-finals, along with Canada.

Here is everything you need to know about qualification.

How does it work?

The top two teams from each of three pools, as well as the two third-placed teams with the most competition points, will advance to the last eight.

Each of the sides will then be seeded according to competition points.

The pool winners will be seeds one to three in order of competition points. The teams that finish second in their pool will be seeds four to six and the third-placed teams will be seeds seven and eight - again arranged in order of competition points.

The first seed will face the eighth seed in the quarter-finals, the second seed will face the seventh, third plays sixth and fourth plays fifth.

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals Saturday, 29 October Sunday, 30 October 04:30 BST - QF 1, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei 01:30 BST - QF 3, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland 07:30 BST - QF 2, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei 03:30 GMT - QF 4, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

How can England be top of their pool?

If England beat South Africa on Sunday they will finish on at least 13 points and top of their pool.

On Saturday, France and Fiji will go head-to-head for the other guaranteed quarter-final spot in Pool C.

The likely outcome is that France will beat Fiji and, if the World Cup debutants do lose without a bonus point for losing by seven points or fewer, they will not be able to claim one of the third-placed qualification spots.

How can Wales and Scotland qualify?

Whoever wins the Pool A match between Australia and Wales on Saturday will qualify for the quarter-finals.

New Zealand have already secured themselves top spot after two bonus-point wins.

After losing to Australia and Wales, Scotland would have to beat the hosts to give themselves any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Even then, they would likely be competing for one of the third-placed qualifying spots and would need results in other pools to go their way.

What about Pool B?

Canada have already qualified and only need a losing bonus point against the United States to top Pool B.

If Canada win, Italy need to avoid defeat to Japan to qualify second in the pool. If the United States win, the Azzurre would be left battling for a third-placed qualifying spot.

Because the US already claimed five points again Japan earlier in the tournament, they could lose their final pool game and still advance as one of the third-placed teams.