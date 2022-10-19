Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Will Rowlands has played 21 internationals for Wales

Head coach Wayne Pivac has cast doubt on whether Dragons captain Will Rowlands will lead Wales this autumn instead of the injured Dan Biggar.

Pivac chose not to name a skipper when announcing his 35-man squad for the four-match series.

When asked whether Rowlands could be a captaincy contender, Pivac replied: "Well, not really.

"Will is one that is doing a job for his club and at the moment is playing really good rugby."

Pivac added: "We just want him to focus on playing.

"We've got natural leaders in the team outside of those with a C next to their name.

"That role is there for a number of senior players."

Other captaincy contenders include Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Justin Tipuric and Ken Owens with Pivac making a final decision when players come into camp.

"Some captains lead by example and some talk a lot, others are very good at dealing with referees," added Pivac.

"We look at a whole raft of things and we'll look at how the boys come into camp injury wise.

"Some of them have had quite a bit of rugby already, others haven't had so much.

"We've had a real focus on putting this squad together.

"It's one of the hardest squads we've put together in terms of injuries and young players coming through, plus let's face it, teams in Wales who haven't been in great form.

"It's been a bit of a mixed bag. That's been the focus."