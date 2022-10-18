Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams left early in the second half having scored Cardiff's opening try

Cardiff and Wales are waiting on a scan for Josh Adams after the wing left the field during the United Rugby Championship win over Dragons.

Adams was named in Wayne Pivac's 35-man squad for the autumn internationals but doubts remain over his fitness.

"Josh Adams came off with a bang on his thumb or wrist area," said Cardiff defence coach Richard Hodges.

"He has had a scan and we are awaiting the results of that."

Hodges added: "The scan is to see whether there is anything going on in there and we will wait to see those results which are tonight or tomorrow."

Adams received treatment on his wrist soon after scoring an impressive solo try on his return from two weeks out with a groin complaint.

He played only to give way after aggravating the problem early in the second half.

Wales have already seen Cardiff full-back Liam Williams ruled out of the autumn series with a shoulder injury.

Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert has been included in the Wales squad but is yet to play this season because of injury and is struggling to play before the autumn series opener against New Zealand on 5 November.

Pivac's other wing options are Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit and the uncapped Rio Dyer.

George North is another option but Pivac prefers the Ospreys back to play in the centre for Wales.