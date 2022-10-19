Close menu

Scotland: Finn Russell left out of autumn squad as Jamie Ritchie named captain

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments149

Blair Kinghorn and Finn Russell
Blair Kinghorn (left) will vie for a starting spot at fly-half in Russell's absence

Finn Russell has been left out of Scotland's squad for the upcoming autumn series, while Jamie Ritchie is named captain.

Stuart Hogg is back in the group after being rested for the summer tour to Argentina, but will not resume his role as skipper.

Former Australia back-row Jack Dempsey has been called up for the first time.

Adam Hastings returns as one of the fly-half options, along with Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson.

"It's about form and consistency," head coach Gregor Townsend said of his fly-half selections.

"The 10s that are in our squad, and in particular Adam Hastings, his form has been very good this season. We want to reward that.

"For Finn we want him to respond to this challenge and show regular form and consistency for his club."

Racing 92 fly-half Russell, 30, was unavailable for the first match against Australia, which falls outside the Test window, but is a surprise omission for the games against Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina in November.

His relationship with Townsend has at times been strained, no more so than in 2020 when Russell, who has 62 caps, walked out on the squad prior to the Six Nations and publicly criticised the coach's methods.

The pair reconciled and Russell returned to the fold, but was dropped by Townsend from the starting line-up for last season's Six Nations finale against Ireland days after being one of six players to embark on an unauthorised night out at an Edinburgh bar.

Losing captaincy will allow Hogg to 'play his best rugby'

Hogg was also one of those six players, and in the aftermath Townsend refused to confirm if the Exeter Chiefs full-back would continue as captain.

But the head coach said that episode had nothing to do with Russell being dropped, or Hogg being replaced as skipper by Ritchie.

"For Stuart, who's been a very good captain for us over the last three seasons and led us to some great victories, we see this as an opportunity for him to play his best rugby and focus on that," added Townsend.

"We believe he's our best player and that's what we want to get him to be over the next 12 months. As you can imagine, he cares so much about leading Scotland, he was disappointed.

"But he's got behind the team and Jamie. And he's viewing it as much as a positive as possible to make sure he can focus on playing his best rugby, which is the aim.

"We see a lot of captain and leadership qualities in Jamie, we have for a while. He missed out on the chance on the summer tour to get that opportunity, but he's had it with Edinburgh at the start of the season.

"We seem him growing into the role and being an excellent leader."

Glasgow Warriors back-row Dempsey, 28, has 14 caps for Australia but last played for the nation of his birth at the 2019 World Cup.

World Rugby's rules now allow players to represent another country if more than three years have passed since their last cap for another nation.

Scotland will only be able to select Scottish-based players for the opening match against Australia due to the match falling outside the usual Test window.

Scotland's autumn squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Haining (Edinburgh Rugby), WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors)Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby).

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby), Ben White (London Irish).

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

149 comments

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 15:28

    From a neutral point of view I'll miss Russell. Brilliant on his day.

    • Reply posted by Damo, today at 16:03

      Damo replied:
      vastly over-rated. world class for 20 mins every 10 games.

  • Comment posted by Duncarin64, today at 15:52

    Are we getting the full story here? Are there family issues? Is it his recent form with Racing (which has been very average), or speculation around his future / transfer rumours? Hope Townsend can clarify....because if its still an ongoing spat it needs sorted! Scotland is a small nation with a limited players to choose from. We can't miss out on one the few world class players that we have.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 15:59

      Julio Laker replied:
      Baby due during the tour I think?

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 15:29

    Great choice on Jamie Ritchie as captain!

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 15:31

      Peter replied:
      Totally agree. Absolutely the right man.

  • Comment posted by NDizzogg, today at 15:43

    No Hutchinson?! One of the best players in the prem right now and buckets of creativity

    • Reply posted by Kenneth, today at 15:57

      Kenneth replied:
      Completely agree - Townsend seems to have something against Hutchison (as previously seemed to be the case re: Hastings)

  • Comment posted by rosscopeeco, today at 15:58

    Does anyone remember Townsend as a Scotland player ? Yes he was good on his day but terrible on occasion too .
    Russell is a brilliant player , more talanted in my opinion than any fly half Scotland has ever produced and the reason why the game is worth watching .
    Lets hope hes back for 6N

    • Reply posted by Blue ECK, today at 16:18

      Blue ECK replied:
      Much too prone to flaky mistakes. Yes, Toony was as well but that is why Scotland never persisted with him at 10. He had enough class to shuffle out to 12 but Russell's ego doesn't allow for that.

  • Comment posted by Tommy, today at 15:46

    Finn Russell brings magic and excitement......pity not there....Ritchie good shout

    • Reply posted by alibor, today at 15:59

      alibor replied:
      And ridiculous errors, playing for himself - not team

  • Comment posted by revol, today at 15:43

    You can play for another nation after having had 14 caps? What a nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 15:45

      Obsen replied:
      Yup. If it has been three years since last cap. Dempsey also has a Scottish grandfather.

  • Comment posted by nairnp, today at 15:45

    Might have been mentioned already but Russel has a kid due in November I believe might be due to that he is left out.

  • Comment posted by Shaunus, today at 15:52

    Richie is ultra consistent. He's among the first names on the team sheet. Always in the man of the match discussion. Great call.

  • Comment posted by jelly, today at 15:54

    It could have been explained about Russel's personal circumstances to stop the usual BBC stirring of the pot. If he's still good enough for Racing in the Top 14 most weeks, he should be in Townsend's list whenever available.

  • Comment posted by PauloMac, today at 15:32

    We need rid of Townsend, we are going backwards under him

    • Reply posted by K Smith, today at 15:53

      K Smith replied:
      Agreed. Should’ve gone after the last World Cup debacle

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 15:41

    Great to see Ritchie as captain. The unsung hero of the Scottish back row.
    No histrionics just gets on with the game. With Fagerson and Bayliss they will be as good as anyone at the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:38

    Still don't understand why Scotland's first Test is before non-Scotland based players are allowed to play.

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:54

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      🤑🤑🤑

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 15:23

    Suspect Russell didn’t fancy working under Townsend and would prefer to support his partner with their baby that’s due.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 15:23

    Think it is fair to say Townsend and Russell sing from very different hymn sheets!!

    • Reply posted by jiminycricket, today at 15:40

      jiminycricket replied:
      Not in playing style which is why I’m surprised Townsend didn’t appreciate him more, funny this all happens after Russell’s dad makes allegations about the SRU ….tbf Russell hasn’t behaved correctly off the pitch but neither did Hogg and a few others.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 16:01

    Regards Russell, let's wait until Townsend speaks up, then we might lear a bit more before we all bump our gums!

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 15:57

    Can't disagree with Ritchie as captain. He's a natural leader and does so by example. No Russell though, can't be doing with that. Big mistake (unless there are non political/relationship issues).

  • Comment posted by GaryP, today at 15:55

    GT will discover if his B team fly half's are anywhere up to snuff when confronted with southern hemisphere pounding. Then he can decide what the risks really are in leaving Finn out of the squa. FR is still one of the feared Scottish half backs irrespective of the negative comments by some people.

    • Reply posted by Duncarin64, today at 16:02

      Duncarin64 replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by standupforstander, today at 15:29

    At least Ritchie won’t moan and gripe like Hogg, all the while putting in poor performances and breaking squad rules. Dependable guy, decent player. Still, leaving out Russell means Scotland will remain a mediocre squad with too little magic - might they struggle to get more than the win over Fiji this Autumn?

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 15:31

      Linalmeemow replied:
      You assume they'll best Fiji?

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:55

    Great to see Stafford McDowall get a crack, has the potential to be one of the most talented physical centres around!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport