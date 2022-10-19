Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Lousi signed a new contract in February 2022 having joined Scarlets in 2019

Scarlets forward Sam Lousi has been banned for four weeks following his red card in last Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Zebre.

Lousi, 31, was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Geronimo Prisciantelli in the 52nd minute.

A URC disciplinary panel rejected Tonga international Lousi's claim that the tackle did not warrant a sending off.

Lousi's ban will be reduced to three weeks should he complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

He could have been banned for six weeks, but the sanction was cut by a fortnight due to the player's good behaviour.

Lousi, who can play in the second row or back row, will miss two Scarlets games in the URC, at Connacht on 21 October and at home to Leinster seven days later.

He is also due to sit out Tonga's game against Spain on 5 November and the meeting with Chile the following weekend.

Scarlets beat Zebre 36-12 despite Lousi's red card, which followed team-mate Vaea Fifita's sending off for a reckless ruck clearout against Cardiff in the region's previous game.