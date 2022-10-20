Can Watsonians & Bulls be stopped in Super6 semis?

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Watsonians and Ayrshire Bulls are the firm favourites to meet in the Super6 final

FOSROC Super6 semi-final: Ayrshire Bulls v Boroughmuir Bears When: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Where: Millbrae, Ayr Coverage: Watch on the BBC Sport website

The Super6 semi-finals take place this weekend, as the league's top four teams enter the play-off phase of Scotland's premier domestic rugby competition.

Watsonians, Ayrshire Bulls, Boroughmuir Bears, and Heriot's are all seeking to reach the league's showpiece event on 30 October, which will take place at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium.

Watsonians finished the regular league season top of the table, just two points clear of reigning champions Ayrshire Bulls.

Both sides lost just one game in ten, and head into the play-offs as the firm favourites.

Watsonians v Heriot's

The first semi-final takes place on Friday evening at Myreside between two old Edinburgh rivals.

The sides faced off last weekend at Goldenacre to wrap up their regular league fixtures, with Watsonians winning a tense encounter 29-21.

Heriot's briefly led in the first half, and caused Watsonians sufficient problems to encourage them ahead of the semi-final clash.

Much will depend on Bruce Houston's performance if Heriot's are to cause a shock. The Northern Irish fly-half is on Edinburgh's books and has impressed both off the tee and with ball in hand this season.

Watsonians have looked strong throughout the campaign, scoring 49 tries from their 10 league fixtures, and if they play to their potential they should prevail.

Ayrshire Bulls v Boroughmuir Bears

On the other side of the draw, the Bulls will head to Millbrae on Saturday afternoon seeking to continue their sparkling form.

They lead the league in tries scored, points for, and also possess the meanest defence in the competition.

Anything other than a Bulls win would represent an enormous upset, but Boroughmuir fans will take some hope from last week's clash against the same opponent.

Boroughmuir fought back from 19-0 down to retain a degree of respectability in the eventual 33-21 defeat, and showed a fighting spirit that will be much needed come Saturday.

A Watsonians-Ayrshire Bulls final seems highly likely, but beyond that, trying to predict the outcome of the play-offs is nigh on impossible.

The head-to-head record between the top two in the regular league season saw one win for Watsonians and one win for Ayrshire Bulls - choosing between them is essentially a toss-up.