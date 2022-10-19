Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Full-back Niamh Terry started for Wales in the warm-up Test against England in September

Rugby World Cup: Australia v Wales Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 02:15 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Carys Williams-Morris and Niamh Terry will make their first appearances at the Rugby World Cup as Wales make four changes to face Australia.

Victory for either side would see them finish second in Pool A and guarantee progression to the quarter-finals.

Cerys Hale replaces the suspended Donna Rose at prop, with flanker Alex Callender back in the starting lineup.

Hannah Jones leads Wales, with squad captain Siwan Lillicrap set to win her 50th cap from the bench.

Australia also make four changes from the side which came back to beat Scotland 14-12.

Bridie O'Gorman comes into the front row, with Michaela Leonard in behind as lock, and Grace Hamilton at number eight.

Ivania Wong takes up her place on the wing.

Hooker Tania Naden is in line to make her debut from the bench, replacing Ashley Marsters who is suspended for three weeks.

Carys Phillips has overcome an ankle injury and Georgia Evans a shoulder problem to take up their places among the Wales replacements.

With Callender's return, Gwenn Crabb moves back to her usual position of second row, while Bethan Lewis shifts to blindside flanker.

Terry starts at full-back ahead of Kayleigh Powell while Williams-Morris is preferred to Megan Webb in the centre.

Australia are currently second in Pool A ahead of Wales on points difference.

Whichever team wins on Saturday will join the Black Ferns in the quarter-finals, but there is a lifeline for the loser, with two third place teams in the three pools also progressing.

Carys Williams-Morris was capped by England before switching allegiances to Wales earlier this year

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said: "The most important thing for us this week was to get the batteries fully charged mentally and physically for what's going to be a huge game against a tough quality opposition.

"Australia are a quality team, they have some strong ball carriers and some lethal runners in the back line.

"We know we have to have to start on the front foot because if we step off it at all it's going to be a tough afternoon.

"We must hold onto the ball and take our chances - and also match Australia in the physical battle."

Wallaroos captain Shannon Parry said: "We were thrilled to get the win against Scotland over the weekend, but it hasn't changed our approach to training.

"Our focus has remained on improving our discipline, and we've upheld last week's theme of 'whatever it takes'.

"Now we've had a taste of victory, the girls are hungry for more, and we're eager for this weekend's challenge."

World Cup quarter-final spot there for the taking - Crabb

Australia: Lori Cramer; Bienne Terita, Georgina Friedrichs, Sharni Williams, Ivania Wong; Arabella McKenzie, Iliseva Batibasaga; Liz Patu, Adiana Talakai, Bridie O'Gorman, Michaela Leonard, Atasi Lafai, Emily Chancellor, Shannon Parry (capt), Grace Hamilton

Replacements: Tania Naden, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Grace Kemp, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Pauline Piliae-Rasabale.

Wales: Niamh Terry; Jasmine Joyce, Carys Williams-Morris, Hannah Jones (capt), Lisa Neumann; Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Bethan Lewis, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Carys Phillips, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Georgia Evans, Siwan Lillicrap, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins, Kerin Lake.