Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Thomas played in Scarlets academy and for Llanelli before joining Gloucester in 2014 and Bristol three years later

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Scarlets (Fri) Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and app , iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 23 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand

Flanker Dan Thomas will start for Scarlets as one of three personnel changes for Friday's United Rugby Championship match at Connacht.

The former Wales U20 international, on loan from Bristol Bears, replaces banned Sam Lousi. Steff Evans and Steff Thomas also return to the XV.

Cian Prendergast back from Ireland duty is one six Connacht changes.

Denis Buckley, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O'Halloran also return.

Flanker Prendergast featured on the Emerging Ireland tour along with Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cathal Forde who are both among the replacements to face Scarlets.

Wing Evans will play at outside-centre for the Welsh region, alongside skipper Jonathan Davies, because of injury to Scott Williams.

Thomas replaces prop Wyn Jones, who picked up a knee injury in the 36-12 win over Zebre, Scarlets first victory of the season.

Josh Macleod switches to blindside flanker to replace Lousi who was sent off last weekend. That makes room at seven for ex-Scarlets academy player Thomas, who has joined on a two-match loan from the English Premiership club.

Sam Costelow and Kieran Hardy continue at half-back, two of seven Scarlets named this week in Wales' Autumn Series squad, along with Dane Blacker who will again start on the bench in Galway.

Corey Baldwin has recovered from injury to provide backline cover, whilst forward replacements include returning props Kemsley Mathias and WillGriff John and backrower Iwan Shenton, who is set to make his URC debut.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Leva Fifita, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Jarrad Butler, Colm Reilly, Cathal Forde, Alex Wootton.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Evans, Jonathan Davies (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Steff Thomas, Ken Owens, Harri O'Connor, Jac Price, Tom Price, Josh Macleod, Dan Thomas, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Kemsley Mathias, WillGriff John, Morgan Jones, Iwan Shenton, Dane Blacker, Rhys Patchell, Corey Baldwin.

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)

Assistant referees: Morne Ferriera (SARU) & Padraic Reidy (IRFU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)