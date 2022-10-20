Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abby Dow has helped England reach the World Cup quarter-finals in New Zealand

Wasps wing Abby Dow says "you won't know a difference" in the side if they compete in the Premier 15s this season, despite financial turmoil at the club.

The Coventry-based club entered administration on Monday, making 167 players and staff redundant.

But Wasps' administrators are "confident" the women's team will be able to compete in their league.

Dow, who is playing for England at the World Cup in New Zealand, said Wasps could "thrive off" the challenges.

Entering administration means that Wasps' contracted players are now free agents after being made redundant.

Wasps' men's side have been suspended and relegated by Premiership Rugby, but the women's domestic top-flight campaign does not begin until November.

Dow suggested she would remain loyal to the club, telling BBC Sport: "I've got so much love for the team, so I'm standing by them.

"Wasps is a massive family. I've been there since I was 18. I haven't had another Premiership club.

"The tough times we are going through right now - this is the stuff we're very capable of thriving off.

"We're going to put our best foot forward as always and you won't know a difference."