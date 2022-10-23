England stand-off Marcus Smith scored 24 of Harlequins' 29 points in their win at Sale

Gallagher Premiership Sale: (10) 13 Try: S James Con: du Preez Pens: du Preez 2 Harlequins: (17) 29 Tries: David, Smith Cons: Smith 2 Pens: Smith 5

England's Marcus Smith led the way with a 24-point individual haul as 2021 Premiership champions Harlequins ended Sale's unbeaten start to the season.

Smith converted his own try for the second of his side's two first-half scores, having added to the opening try by Nick David, as well as going on to kick five penalties.

Sale briefly led when Sam James' try was followed by two Rob du Preez kicks.

But, having led 17-10 at the break, Quins then outkicked their hosts.

Sale's hopes of starting the season with a sixth straight Premiership win were ended by a dominant performance backed up by Smith's boot, as he kicked four second-half penalties to just one more from du Preez, as Quins earned only their third win of the campaign.

The visitors, beaten 27-19 at home by Leicester last week, made a great start when they scored the opening try in just the 10th minute.

Danny Care lofted a clever kick to the right corner into space and, although Nick David was brought down short of the line as he collected, the former Worcester winger had the momentum to roll his way over.

After Smith converted from the right touchline, centre James then responded well with Sale's try just five minutes later, going in under the posts after full-back Joe Carpenter's retaliatory kick chase down the right.

Du Preez added the equalising conversion and a penalty for a brief 10-7 lead. But that lasted just three minutes before Smith's boot levelled it up again.

And Quins went in 17-10 ahead after they cashed in on late first-half pressure to score again through Smith, who took Care's pass to dart in close to the posts.

From then on, with Quins the better side - and Smith marshalling his troops well - it was just a case of what the winning score would be.

And Smith's haul of 12 points in each half matched his Premiership best as he helped elevate his team to fifth in the table.

Sale: Carpenter; Roebuck, S James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R du Preez, Quirke; Rodd, Ashman, Schonert, Wiese, J Hill, Ross, T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Harper, Beaumont, du Preez, Warr, S Hill, Reed.

Harlequins: Allan; David, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; M Smith, Care, Marler, Musk, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Kenningham, Evans, White.

Replacements: Riley, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Hammond, Jurevicius, Gjaltema, Edwards, Anyanwu.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU)