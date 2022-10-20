Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Josh Bassett has joined Harlequins until the end of the season following his release from Wasps.

Wasps and fellow Midlands club Worcester both entered administration and cancelled the contracts of their playing staff this month.

Both have been suspended by the Premiership and will be relegated to the Championship next season.

Bassett, 30, scored 65 tries in 183 appearances for Wasps after making his debut in 2013.

"I'm excited to join Harlequins and am grateful for the opportunity to jump straight back into action with such a prestigious club," he told Harlequins' website.

"Quins play an exciting brand of rugby and I'm looking forward to trying my hand at the Harlequins way of playing."

A total of 167 staff and players lost their jobs when Wasps Holdings Limited, which operated the club, was put into administration on Monday.

Arena Coventry Limited, which operates the Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena, has so far avoided the same fate, meaning the stadium can continue to host Coventry City and Rugby League World Cup matches.