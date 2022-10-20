Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ashley Beck scored for Wales as he won his seventh and final cap, against Tonga in 2013

Former Wales centre Ashley Beck has joined Welsh Premiership Merthyr for the rest of 2022-23 following his exit from Worcester Warriors.

The English Premiership club have been suspended and relegated after a financial collapse, with Wasps having followed their demise.

The Ironmen play in Welsh rugby's semi-professional second tier.

Merthyr chairman Justin Griffiths says Beck can leave if offered "a more suitable option".

In a statement Griffiths said Merthyr were "deeply saddened to watch from afar the difficulties faced by Worcester Warriors and Wasps Rugby".

"Our thoughts go out to all associated with both rugby clubs," he added.

Beck's career at former team Ospreys was disrupted by injuries which also stymied his international hopes before he joined Worcester in 2019.

Griffiths added: "We believe Ashley's undoubted skillset and experience will offer plenty, both on and off the field.

"In particular we have a young, talented backline, as well as a thriving youth, junior and minis section, who will benefit hugely from Ashley's experience, presence and tutelage."

Merthyr, who sit fourth in their table, are coached by ex-Wales women's head coach Rowland Phillips, who has also been defence coach to Wales senior men.