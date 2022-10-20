Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff's Wales wing Josh Adams scored against Dragons last weekend but misses out on Saturday with a wrist injury

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 23 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand .

Injuries to Wales players have forced Cardiff into five changes for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Stormers.

Josh Adams (wrist), Taulupe Faletau (calf), Jarrod Evans (groin) and Seb Davies (shoulder) are all out, while prop Dmitri Arhip drops to the bench.

Ben Thomas, James Ratti, Theo Cabango, Rory Thornton and Dillon Lewis return.

Thomas makes his first start of the season at full-back, with Rhys Priestland switching from 15 to 10.

Hooker Kristian Dacey will make his 150th league appearance for Cardiff. Among the current squad, only scrum-half Lloyd Williams - who is on the bench - has made more Blue and Blacks appearances.

Cardiff have opted for a 6-2 split of forwards and backs on the bench, as Lopeti Timani returns to fitness and takes his place amongst the replacements.

Cardiff are eighth in the URC having won three of their five games so far, with two of those victories coming in their two latest outings against local rivals Dragons and Scarlets.

Title holders Stormers' winning start to the season was ended by last weekend's 16-16 draw with Ospreys in Swansea.

"We're really looking forward to Saturday night and what promises to be a significant challenge in the shape of the Stormers," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"They are a quality outfit, the reigning champions and you only have to look at their 16-game unbeaten run to appreciate how good they are.

"We will need to be at our best but we are at our home ground where we get brilliant support and we are on the back of two Welsh derby wins. This will be another step up, and we have some more injuries, but it's a challenge we are relishing and will show us where we are as a team."

Cardiff Rugby: Ben Thomas; Jason Harries, Max Llewellyn, Uilisi Halaholo, Theo Cabango; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Josh Turnbull (capt), Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Thomas Young, James Ratti

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Dmitri Arhip, Matthew Screech, Lopeti Timani, James Botham, Lloyd Williams, Mason Grady.

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Alapati Leuia, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Godlen Masimla; Steven Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe, Adre Smith, Marvin Orie, Nama Xaba, Ernst van Rhyn (capt), Hacjivah Dayimani.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Kwenzo Blose, Brok Harris, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Junior Pokomela, Paul de Wet, Sacha Mngomezulu.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Simon Rees & Carwyn Williams (WRU)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (FIR)