Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric has played 85 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 23 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website ands app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 23 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand .

Ospreys will be without Stephen Myler for Sunday's Welsh derby against Dragons but fit-again Wales flanker Justin Tipuric returns on the bench.

Wales prop Gareth Thomas also returns, with wing Luke Morgan and fly-half Jack Walsh the other starting changes.

Dragons make six changes from the side beaten 31-14 at Cardiff, including the return of Aaron Wainwright.

Also coming in are Jordan Williams, Steff Hughes, Gonzalo Bertranou, Rhodri Jones, and Harrison Keddie.

Keddie comes into the back row alongside Wainwright and Ross Moriarty following an injury to Taine Basham.

Scrum-half Bertranou starts his first game since returning from Rugby Championship action with Argentina, while Rio Dyer has another chance to impress on the wing after his call-up this week to Wayne Pivac's Wales squad.

The other three players included for the Autumn Nations Series also feature, locks Ben Carter and Will Rowlands and prop Jones, who will face his former club.

Centre Hughes will start his first game for Dragons while prop Lloyd Fairbrother will make his 150th appearance and Keddie his 100th for the region.

Australian Walsh replaces Ospreys' injured outside-half Myler, whose late kick secured a 16-16 draw with Stormers in Swansea last weekend in his first start of the season. Morgan comes in for Keelan Giles.

Thomas' return to the front row sees fellow Wales prop Nicky Smith drop to the bench, with Ospreys' front five all among the players named this week in Pivac's international selection.

Open-side Jac Morgan is also in the Wales squad, along with Tipuric and Dan Lydiate who will both be among the Ospreys' replacements at Rodney Parade.

International backs George North and Owen Watkin both start but centre Joe Hawkins is only on the bench despite his call-up by Pivac.

Ospreys remain without injured fly-half Gareth Anscombe and wing Alex Cuthbert.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser, JJ Hanrahan, Gonzalo Bertranou; Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Lloyd Fairbrother, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Aki Seiuli, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Sean Lonsdale, Rhodri Williams, Sam Davies, Max Clark

Ospreys: Max Nagy; George North, Owen Watkin, Michael Collins, Luke Morgan; Jack Walsh, Rhys Webb (capt); Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Ethan Roots, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Reuben Morgan Williams, Joe Hawkins

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Mike English & Wayne Davies (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)