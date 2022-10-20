Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Searle played three times for Worcester this season before the team went into administration

Bath have signed former Worcester Warriors fly-half Billy Searle and back Jamie Shillcock on short-term deals.

The pair have been brought in to provide injury cover.

Searle, 26, who joined Worcester in 2020 after spells with Bristol and Wasps, has made 56 Premiership appearances, 37 for Warriors, scoring a total of 216 points in the league.

Shillcock, 25, progressed through the Worcester academy and made his first-team debut in 2015 aged 17.

Able to play at fly-half or across the back three, Shillcock has featured 65 times in the Premiership for his former club.

Bath, who are bottom of the Premiership table and have yet to win this season, have been hit by injuries across their team in recent weeks.

Fly-half Orlando Bailey is among the latest to be sidelined after suffering facial injuries in the defeat by Saracens that will keep him out for a number of weeks.

Fly-half Piers Francis is expected to be out until November after going off with a leg injury in the loss to Gloucester, while back Tom de Glanville is also out until next month with a hamstring injury.