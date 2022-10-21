Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes is England's most recent captain and led the side to a series win in Australia last summer

Courtney Lawes will not join up with the England squad in Jersey next week as he continues to recover from concussion.

The Northampton forward, who captained England to their series win in Australia last summer, has only played for his club once this season.

He suffered a head injury in the 50th minute of the defeat by Leicester Tigers on 24 September.

London Irish flanker Tom Pearson has been called up to the squad.

England head coach Eddie Jones has delayed naming his captain for the upcoming autumn internationals, with 33-year-old Lawes having been his most recent choice.

Owen Farrell and Tom Curry are leading candidates to replaces Lawes if he is not fit enough to be selected for England in their opening game against Argentina on 6 November.

England will also play Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa on successive weekends at Twickenham.