Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Sheehan is Leinster's top try scorer in the United Rugby Championship this season with six

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Munster Leinster (7) 27 Tries: Penny, Sheehan, McGrath, Russell Cons: Sexton 2 Pens: Sexton Munster(6) 13 Tries: L Coombes Cons: Pens: Carbery 2

Leinster continued their unbeaten start to the United Rugby Championship season with a hard-fought bonus-point win over rivals Munster at Aviva Stadium.

Scott Penny's try helped Leinster lead 7-6 at half-time.

Liam Coombes scored early in the second half for Munster, but tries from Dan Sheehan, Luke McGrath and Rob Russell sealed the bonus point for Leinster.

While Leinster extend their lead at the top of the table, it is Munster's fourth defeat of the season.

Leinster were dealt a major blow before kick-off when Tadhg Furlong, who was due to start the game, was ruled out with Michael Ala'alatoa taking his place and Tom Clarkson moving onto the bench.

Despite the set-back Leinster started the brighter of the two sides, but Munster ended up taking the lead midway through the first half through a well-stuck Joey Carbery penalty.

Leinster continued to threaten the Munster line and finally got their reward as Penny powered over from close range after Keynan Knox was sent to the sin-bin for a forearm clearout on James Ryan.

Jean Kleyn joined Knox in the bin at the end of the first half when he took out Jamie Osborne with an attempted charge down.

The Coombes relatives linked for a brilliant Munster try at the start of the second half, as Gavin Coombes sent cousin Liam over in the corner.

However, Sheehan immediately responded for Leinster from a driving maul, with Sexton restoring Leinster's lead at 14-13.

Injury-hit Munster were dealt another casualty as Carbery was forced off the field to join the likes of Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway on the sideline.

Man of the match McGrath, who was heavily involved in the Sheehan try, then grabbed a score of his own as he slid over to cap an impressive display.

Substitute Russell got the all-important bonus-point try with only a couple of minutes remaining as Leinster made it six wins from six.

Leinster: Frawley; O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Osborne; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Sheehan, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Ryan; Deegan, Penny, Doris.

Replacements: McKee, Porter, Clarkson, Molony, Conan, McCarthy, Byrne, Russell.

Munster: Crowley; Daly, Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes; Carbery, Murray; Loughman, Barron, Knox, Kleyn, Ahern; O'Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, Kilcoyne, French, O'Sullivan, Quinn, Patterson, Healy, Campbell.

Referee: Andrew Brace

TMO: Marius Jonker