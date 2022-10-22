Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Keates has made more than 50 appearances for England and was part of their World Cup-winning squad in 2014

Laura Keates has been withdrawn from England's squad at the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The Worcester prop, 34, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training.

Keates will remain with family in New Zealand for the remainder of the tournament, with the pool stage concluding this weekend.

Loughborough Lightning's Detysha Harper has been called up as a replacement and will link up with the squad on Monday.

Flanker Marlie Packer will captain England for the first time in their final pool game against South Africa on Sunday.

The Red Roses will field an almost entirely changed starting XV having qualified for the quarter-finals with a statement win against France last weekend.