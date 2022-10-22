Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 22-23 October 2022
Indigo Group Premiership Cup
Group A
Carmarthen Quins 3 - 37 RGC
Group B
Bridgend 14 - 49 Aberavon
Group C
Swansea 17 - 45 Newport
Group D
Merthyr 48 - 40 Llandovery
Admiral National Championship
Cardiff Met 10 - 30 Narberth
Cross Keys 41 - 27 Glamorgan Wanderers
Maesteg Quins 9 - 3 Bedwas
Neath 32 - 0 Beddau
Pontypool 28 - 25 Ystrad Rhondda
Trebanos 38 - 20 Tata Steel
Ystalyfera 3 - 35 Bargoed
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Bedlinog 22 - 32 Newbridge
Blaenavon 15 - 20 Pontypool United
Brynmawr 37 - 5 Senghenydd
Nelson 31 - 24 Monmouth
Penallta 41 - 21 Dowlais
Risca P - P Brecon
Division 1 East Central
Barry 20 - 12 Mountain Ash
Dinas Powys P - P Cambrian Welfare
Porth Harlequins 7 - 45 Rhydyfelin
Rumney 29 - 17 Treorchy
St Josephs 37 - 5 Rhiwbina
St Peters 53 - 19 Ynysybwl
Division 1 North
Caernarfon 29 - 14 COBRA
Dinbych 12 - 31 Bala
Llangefni 24 - 22 Bethesda
Nant Conwy 22 - 13 Ruthin
Pwllheli P - P Dolgellau
Division 1 West Central
Bonymaen 31 - 5 Brynamman
Bridgend Athletic 17 - 34 Ammanford
Dunvant 27 - 13 Waunarlwydd
Glynneath 24 - 24 Tondu
Kenfig Hill 16 - 9 Birchgrove
Skewen 15 - 9 Nantyffyllon
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 10 - 15 Gowerton
Crymych 66 - 5 Pembroke
Gorseinon 19 - 18 Felinfoel
Llanelli Wanderers 16 - 11 Yr Hendy
Newcastle Emlyn 36 - 6 Whitland
Penclawdd 10 - 38 Llangennech
Division 2 East
Caerleon 3 - 21 Blackwood
Caldicot 28 - 31 Talywain
Croesyceiliog 0 - 41 Ynysddu
Newport HSOB 11 - 26 Abergavenny
Oakdale P - P Pill Harriers
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi 50 - 6 Taffs Well
Abercynon 51 - 17 Caerphilly
Cilfynydd 22 - 25 Aberdare
Gilfach Goch 12 - 41 Llanishen
Llantrisant 25 - 30 Cowbridge
Treharris 22 - 13 Llantwit Fardre
Division 2 North
Nant Conwy II 17 - 28 Colwyn Bay
Rhyl & District 3 - 16 Mold
Welshpool 22 - 0 Abergele
Wrexham 52 - 0 Newtown
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 21 - 3 Bridgend Sports
Maesteg Celtic 14 - 15 Heol y Cyw
Pencoed 3 - 29 Builth Wells
Porthcawl 10 - 40 Morriston
Pyle P - P Ystradgynlais
Division 2 West
Burry Port 20 - 19 Nantgaredig
Fishguard P - P Mumbles
Loughor 17 - 29 Kidwelly
Milford Haven 8 - 7 Carmarthen Athletic
Pontarddulais 38 - 0 Pontyberem
Tycroes 15 - 12 Tenby United
Division 3 East
Abertillery B G P - P Garndiffaith
Abertysswg P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Machen 33 - 12 Rhymney
Tredegar Ironsides 5 - 5 Abercarn - abandoned 40 min - injury
Usk 53 - 7 Llanhilleth
Division 3 East Central
Canton 29 - 17 Penygraig
Cardiff Quins 15 - 28 Old Illtydians
Llanharan P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd
Penarth 17 - 10 Fairwater
Pentyrch 28 - 7 St Albans
Tylorstown 22 - 23 Pontyclun
Division 3 North East
Bro Gwernant 17 - 27 COBRA II
Dinbych II P - P Machynlleth
Llanidloes 89 - 3 Wrexham II
Mold II P - P Bala II
Ruthin II 43 - 10 Rhosllanerchrugog
Division 3 North West
Bethesda II 14 - 28 Caernarfon II
Holyhead 24 - 5 Porthmadog
Llandudno II P - P Menai Bridge
Llangefni II P - P Rhyl & District II
Pwllheli II 7 - 25 Bro Ffestiniog
Division 3 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 13 - 0 Baglan
Abercrave 57 - 3 Cwmgors
Bryncoch P - P Cwmllynfell
Cwmafan 12 - 28 Swansea Uplands
Nantymoel 89 - 0 Tonmawr
Vardre P - P Taibach
Division 3 West A
Haverfordwest 67 - 0 Cardigan
Lampeter Town 62 - 6 Tregaron
Llangwm 0 - 70 Laugharne
Llanybydder 13 - 42 Aberaeron
Neyland 25 - 7 Pembroke Dock Quins
St Clears 61 - 7 St Davids
Division 3 West B
Bynea 15 - 39 Trimsaran
Cefneithin 21 - 5 New Dock Stars
Furnace United 24 - 29 Amman United
Llandybie 5 - 27 Penygroes
Llangadog 17 - 27 Llandeilo
Tumble 14 - 3 Betws
Division 4 East
Bedwellty P - P Hafodyrynys
Blackwood Stars 6 - 28 Nantyglo
Chepstow 74 - 14 New Tredegar
New Panteg 10 - 29 Whitehead
Newport Saracens 33 - 17 St Julians HSOB
Trinant 3 - 31 Fleur De Lys
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely P - P Cefn Coed
Llandaff North 33 - 27 Tonyrefail
Treherbert 35 - 13 Gwernyfed
Wattstown 34 - 11 Llantwit Major
Ynysowen 36 - 10 Old Penarthians
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen 16 - 5 Glais
Briton Ferry 18 - 30 Crynant
Maesteg P - P Glyncorrwg
Neath Athletic P - P Penlan
Pontrhydyfen P - P Bryncethin
Division 5 East
Bettws 25 - 18 Crickhowell
Brynithel 10 - 26 Hollybush
Pontllanfraith 17 - 13 Beaufort
Division 5 East Central
Cardiff Internationals 0 - 52 Pontycymmer
Cardiff Saracens 20 - 12 Brackla
Hirwaun 22 - 5 Llandrindod Wells
Sully Sports 0 - 28 Ogmore Vale
Tref y Clawdd 36 - 7 Whitchurch
Division 5 West Central
Banwen 31 - 15 Pontyates
Cwmgwrach P - P Pontardawe
Fall Bay 13 - 26 Penybanc
Rhigos 57 - 3 Pantyffynnon
South Gower 13 - 14 Seven Sisters
Tonna 43 - 14 Cwmtwrch
Division 6 East
Cwmcarn United 3 - 46 Abersychan
Girling 10 - 32 Trefil
Hartridge 10 - 30 Magor
Old Tyleryan 5 - 28 Forgeside