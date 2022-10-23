Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rugby World Cup: Wales not clinical enough in Australia loss - Hannah Jones

Rugby World Cup quarter final: New Zealand v Wales Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 07:30 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales have qualified for the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup and will face hosts New Zealand on Saturday.

Victory over Scotland and a losing bonus point against Australia proved enough for Ioan Cunningham's side to advance to the quarter-finals.

But as the eighth seeds, Wales must play the top-ranked Black Ferns for the second time in the tournament.

Wales were humbled in their group-stage meeting with New Zealand, with the home side running in 10 tries.

It had been a tense wait for Wales after their disappointing 13-7 defeat to the Wallaroos on Saturday.

After finishing third in Pool A, they were relying on other results to go their way on Sunday to ensure they finished as one of the two best third-place teams.

They were assured of their place after England's comprehensive win over South Africa in the final pool game.

Wales will remain based in Whangarei this week, where they will dust themselves off and hope to create the upset of the tournament as the World Cup enters its business end.

Wales have built up a large base of travelling supporters in New Zealand

Pool B winners Canada will play the other third placed qualifiers USA in another repeat of a group stage encounter - the Canadians winning 29-14 on Sunday but the American's margin of defeat was not large enough to see them slip below Wales in the final eight seedings.

Pool C winners England will face Australia, while the runners-up from that group France will meet Italy.